A Professional Santa Told Us What Kids Really Ask Him & He Has The Best Responses
He also dished on which very famous people have requested Santa services.🎅
As kids, we all probably have fond memories of seeing Santa Claus at a mall, holiday event or Christmas Party.
But, few people experience the wonder of being a professional Santa much like Santa Gee.
The Toronto resident has been channelling Santa Claus professionally since 2012, after doing it for friends and family for the last 30 years.
So, suffice to say that Gee has been through many holiday seasons as the jolliest man around.
Narcity sat down with Gee to chat about the heartwarming, wonderful, and, yes, weird experiences he's had over the years as St. Nick in Canada.
How long have you been working as Santa Claus?
"I started doing this when I was 35 years old for friends and family," explained Gee, adding that he's much older than 35 now.
"I started doing it professionally in 2012 and I originally worked out of Windsor."
Gee mentioned that he would even get jobs in South Eastern Michigan in the United States, but opted to work more in Toronto because "I got tired of people sitting on my lap and having guns jamming at my side."
Since then, Gee has worked all around the GTA, in malls, for photoshoots, in special appearances and doing video calls.
He's even done video calls with children in countries such as Japan, Ireland and Russia.
What memorable things have kids said to you?
When you interact with up to 100 kids every day, it can lead to some unique situations.
A common question Gee is asked is "Are you the real Santa?"
To which he always gives the same answer.
"I tell them they have to close their eyes, clear their mind of all their thoughts and look deep down their heart. Then they'll be able to tell me if I'm the real Santa or not," explained Gee.
Of course, some curious kids will further quiz Gee and ask him "So, what's my name?"
When that happens Gee looks at them and says "Are you challenging Santa Claus? I don't mind being challenged but if you're going to challenge Santa Claus, let's make it something really, really difficult."
"It puts them right off-kilter and they don't know what to say next," explained Gee.
"I've had no one push it any further."
Do you get recognized as Santa outside of the suit?
Of course, any big man with a white beard at this time of year will get looks, and that's especially the case for Gee.
Recently, while wearing a jacket, t-shirt and sweatpants, Gee was approached in a restaurant by a child, asking if he was the real Santa Claus.
He gave him the same response he gives everyone and, after they chatted, they said their goodbyes and the boy gave him a cookie from the restaurant.
After he started munching on the cookie, the waitress tapped on shoulder and gave him another cookie, sent anonymously from someone else in the restaurant.
"Within the next hour, I had 22 cookies."
What notable places have you worked at?
Being a dedicated Santa has led Gee to some interesting places, including the home of the owner of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
"He has a full-sized hockey rink in his backyard with boards, glass and lights," explained Gee. "And they wanted to know if Santa would go on the ice."
"Santa would not go on the ice," laughed Gee. "Once I go down, it would take three to get me back up again."
On top of working for big brands like Coca-Cola, Gee has to turn down some really big names.
"My granddaughter is still annoyed at me because, three years ago, I turned down a gig with Post Malone," said Gee.
He says he did so because the musician "has a different outlook on life" than he does.
"This year, I had to turn down the concert on the ninth of December with Mariah Carey," said Gee, citing scheduling issues as the reason.
Who's on the naughty list this year?
"This year is a really magnificent year because there are only three people on the naughty list," explained Gee.
"We don't mention last names, but I can tell you there's one guy by the name of Justin, there's one guy by the name of Donald and there's one guy by the name of Vladimir."
What was your most rewarding experience being Santa Claus?
"There was a young lady who was probably around seven or eight years old," recounted Gee.
"She had no hair. I'm guessing she was going through chemotherapy and she asked me [if I was the real Santa]."
"I answered her that same way I usually do and she ran up to me and gave me a hug …I get choked up talking about it now."
