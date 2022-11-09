Toronto's Dog-Friendly Holiday Market Is Back & You Can Get Free Santa Pics With Your Pup
Sip on a festive cocktail while you shop for your furry BFF! 🐾
The holiday season is upon us, and this year you can celebrate at a boozy holiday market with your pooch!
Ontario Doggos is bringing back its Howliday Market, and you can shop at over 60 pet vendors for new treats, take a complimentary photo with Santa Claus and hang out with up to 4,000 other owners and their dogs.
The market runs on December 10 and December 11 at the Exhibition Place. Tickets are $10 to $15 per person or $25 to $30 for VIP, which grants you entry on both days, access to the VIP lounge, and more photo ops and gifts.
Person with their dogs and SantaCourtesy of Ontario Doggos
Prices depend on if you buy them before or after November 18, which is the early bird cut-off.
The vendors will carry plenty of goodies, from pet treats to dog stockings and even pup parent merch.
If shopping for every four-legged friend and dog owner on your list tuckers you out, you can find refuge at the cocktail lounge and enjoy a boozy or non-alcoholic holiday-themed drink.
Although the market isn't just about shopping, you can visit the Jingle and Mingle zone for fun events like ugly Christmas sweater socials, dog breed-specific meetups and even a rescue pup runway, according to the website.
Your pup can also visit the Tree of Treats, where they can pick out one present to unwrap. Although one lucky winner will be taking $500 cash home, so make sure your pup chooses their gift wisely.
After you've shopped, sipped and partied with your pup, you can get a free professional photo with Santa Claus to end your day.
Howliday Market
Price: $10 to $15 per person, $25 to $30 for VIP tickets, $35 to $45 for one-day family passes of up to four people
When: December 10 to December 11
Address: 19 Nunavut Rd, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy the holiday season with your pet and get some killer Santa photos!