Toronto's New Christmas Market Has A Life-Sized Advent Calendar & A Custom Churro Station

You can sip holiday drinks from giant ornaments.

Cozy Christmas | Handout

Toronto is getting even more festive with a brand new Christmas market opening on December 14.

Cozy Christmas is an indoor festival and marketplace on King Street East with holiday-themed treats and activities.

Founded by two 19-year-olds, the event features a life-sized advent calendar with doors you can open, over 40 vendors, gingerbread cookie decorating, and more.

You can roast marshmallows over a cozy fire pit and enjoy handmade fondue, as well as customize a waffle or churro with your favourite toppings at the live food stations.

Other treats include boozy drinks, some of which are served in ornaments, and dishes like Holiday Nachos and Frosty Fries.

If you bring a non-perishable item for the food bank, you'll even receive a free cup of hot chocolate.

Cozy Christmas

Price: Free admission

When: December 14 to 19, 2021

Address: 300 King St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new indoor market is brimming with treats, vendors, and Christmas cheer.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

