This Toronto Food Market Is Like Snacking In Santa's Kitchen & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)

The new wing was designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, DesignAgency for interior design, and the Drake's very own design team.
Touring The Drake Hotel's New Modern Wing
Lobby
You can now enter the Drake's new five-storey expansion through retro revolving doors and exit into a big lobby equipped with a Hollywood-esque bar, an eclectic seating area, a 24-hour concierge desk, two bathrooms and a meeting room.
The new lobby's retro throwback and ultra-modern vibes have Instagramable moments everywhere, with a heart-shaped carpet straight out of the '70s and plants galore.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The front desk is decked out in millennial pink, and you can't escape the hotel vibes with finishing touches down to the artwork, including small details like slippers and even toothbrushes.
Beside the desk is a small collection of goodies that guests can purchase from the Drake General Store if you're looking for some swag on your way out.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The seating area has a cool basement vibe with plenty of spots to relax by the fire or sip on a cocktail from the lobby bar.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The Modern Wing is filled with cool art pieces from mostly Canadian artists, with only 25% of the art sourced from international artists.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
If your trip involves work and play, the lobby has some good desk space to buckle down and get your work done while still being in the heart of the action, so you can avoid any FOMO.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
In the back right corner of the lobby is a meeting room with two large tables that guests can use for events.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Rooftop Suite
If you're looking to stay at The Drake Hotel in style, the Rooftop Suite is pretty much as luxurious as it gets.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The 1,000-square-foot space has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, dining area, living room and a massive outdoor terrace overlooking the city.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The guest bedroom in the suite is small but powerful, with a colourful accent wall and pop-out-style art hanging over the bed.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The hotel was "designed by avid travellers for work and pleasure," which influenced the guest rooms, according to The Drake Hotel.
The kitchen flows into the living room, with plenty of natural light streaming in from the large wall-to-wall windows.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The master bedroom is large and filled with yellows and greens. Similar to the other room, it features an accent wall with pop-out-style art over the bed, but it also has a massive bathroom and a walk-in closet.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The bathroom features double sinks, a spacious shower and a large tub big enough for a total body soak.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The south-facing terrace overlooks the city and is the perfect spot for a garden party, cocktail hour or just to soak up some views.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Lobby Bar & Menu
The street-level lobby bar is pure Hollywood glamour with a velvet curtain hung around the bottom half of the street-facing window.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The cozy bar has a handful of mustard yellow stools, a spacious countertop and is serving up some serious Great Gatsby vibes.
If you can't manage to snag a seat at the bar, you can always bring your cocktail over to the lobby seating and enjoy your drink by the fire.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The lobby bar snack menu is a mix of old and new. It features new items like Bang Bang Shrimp with hot honey sauce, fresh Scallop Ceviche Tacos, Lamb Spiedini as well as classics like their Fancy Fries and Cheese Board and, of course, a retro bar must-have – warm olives.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The new tacos are light, fresh and filled with crispy taro, papaya, red onion, jalapeño, tomato, avocado and cilantro, making for a crunchy yet cushioned bite. You can order three tacos for $20 at the bar if you're looking for a lighter dinner.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The Cheeseboard, which is a Drake Hotel classic, comes with four artisanal cheeses picked by the chef, creamed honey and sourdough crostini, and is perfect for sharing. The half size is $26, and the full size is $42.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Along with the new bar comes three new cocktails.
The Queen St. Dawa is a tart green-tea-infused vodka mixed drink with melon, lime and honey on ice and will cost you $18.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The Frontenac Martinez is also $18 and is a mix of Dillon's Rose Gin, vermouth, bitters, and Luxardo maraschino.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The Departed is a spicy rum mixed drink garnished with apples and mixed with Campari, Averno Amaro, mezcal and Peychaud's Bitters for $17.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The Drake Hotel
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Price: Rooms and experiences vary
Address: 1150 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To check out a reinvented Toronto classic!
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.