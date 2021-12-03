Trending Tags

This Toronto Food Market Is Like Snacking In Santa's Kitchen & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)

Sip festive drinks at the wine bar & indulge in themed treats. 🎅

This Toronto Food Market Is Like Snacking In Santa's Kitchen & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)
Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

You can take a mini trip to the North Pole at this holiday pop-up that's filled with festive food and boozy drinks.

Sweaters N' Snowflakes is returning to Toronto on December 3, and you can indulge in a variety of themed treats while surrounded by twinkling decor.

The food market and wine bar is tucked away in an outdoor patio space, and you'll enter through a twinkling tunnel of lights that's perfect for those instagram shots.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The space is decked out in Christmasy decor including glowing fire pits, sparkling trees, and a kilometre of garland.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The menu is full of festive dishes, and you can eat like Santa himself. Indulge in wood fire pizzas including a new wreath pie, gingerbread fries, candy cane churros, and holiday poutine complete with stuffing and gravy.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The holiday drinks will definitely put you in the Christmas spirit. You can sip steaming mulled wine, spiked hot chocolate, and grinch-themed sangria.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Some of the food and drinks can be served in things like elf suits or Santa hats for some extra cheer.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

You can also book wine tastings or ugly sweater cookie painting for you and your friends.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

If you're feeling festive, you'll want to add this spot to your holiday bucket list.

Sweaters N' Snowflakes

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: Free admission

When: December 3 to 26, 2021

Address: 621 Richmond St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like an elf at this dazzling pop-up patio complete with themed food and drinks.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

