Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in toronto

Toronto's Floating Christmas Market Is Returning & You Can Get A Tree On A Twinkling Ship

There will be festive music, vendors, and more!

Toronto's Floating Christmas Market Is Returning & You Can Get A Tree On A Twinkling Ship
@davidmccrossan | Instagram, @devvlp | Instagram

Ahoy, mateys! A very unique Christmas tree market is floating its way into Toronto, and it's full of holiday magic.

Tall Ship Trees, located on the Empire Sandy, is returning for a second year starting December 2, and you can shop for your Christmas tree on board a historic tall ship.

The vessel will be docked by the Amsterdam Brewery and will feature twinkling lights, festive music, and craft vendors on board.

You can also take a tour of the ship.

The floating market will be open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, or you can book an appointment to come by any other day.

Tall Ship Trees

Price: $60 + per tree

When: Opening December 2, 2021

Address: 245 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This nautical-themed market is a unique place to get your Christmas tree.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

8 Festive Toronto Date Ideas That Santa & Mrs. Claus Would Definitely Approve Of

No mistletoe needed at these magical spots.

@kapratravels | Instagram, @krystel_faye | Instagram

You don't need mistletoe to get romantic this Christmas season. There are so many festive dates to go on in Toronto, and you can fall in love as you glide around an ice rink or wander beneath twinkling lights.

Make some plans with your favourite person and enjoy all the magic of the holidays together at these spots.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's 'Immersive Nutcracker' Sweeps You Into A Surreal Fairytale & Here's A First Look

You'll feel like the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Lance McMillan | Narcity, Lance McMillan | Narcity

This holiday season, you can see the magic of The Nutcracker like never before at this dazzling new experience in Toronto.

The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle is a reimagined telling of the classic Christmas tale. Created by the same people behind the Immersive Van Gogh, the exhibit will take you right into a world of enchantment.

Keep Reading Show less

WinterFest Has Returned To Canada's Wonderland & Here's A Look At All The Magic (PHOTOS)

It's like a trip to the North Pole!

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Canada's Wonderland looks totally different this holiday season. WinterFest has returned to the amusement park for the first time since it opened in 2019, and it's brimming with Christmas magic.

The holiday festival, which opened on November 13, will whisk you away to the North Pole with its millions of lights, festive food, and exciting activities.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Christmas Afternoon Tea Is Surrounded By Golden Trees & It's Fit For A Queen

You can enjoy eggnog tea and Christmas tree shortbread.

@fairmontroyalyork | Instagram

Sip, sip, hooray! The Fairmont Royal York is bringing back its Festive Afternoon Tea, and this year, it's being served in the swanky lobby bar, CLOCKWORK Champagne & Cocktails.

Starting November 20, you can enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks while surrounded by glittering gold Christmas trees.

Keep Reading Show less