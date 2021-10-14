This Christmas Lights Trail Near Toronto Has 2 Twinkling Tunnels & Endless Magic (PHOTOS)
Drive through 2.5 kilometres of holiday cheer.
Start your engines, because a magical lights trail is happening near Toronto just in time for the holiday season.
Gift of Lights is returning to Bingemans in Kitchener on November 13, and you can drive through 2.5 kilometres of Christmas cheer.
The trail includes over 300 light displays and two magical tunnels that you can enjoy from the comfort of your vehicle.
To add to the merriment, you can tune into the designated radio station and hear all your favourite holiday songs as you drive.
There will also be three walk-in nights where you can take in the dazzling surroundings on foot and even bring a furry friend along. Tickets must be purchased online in advance for these evenings.
Timed tickets for the drive-through event are available online and must be purchased in advance.
Grab a hot chocolate for the road and get ready to drive through a glowing holiday wonderland this season.
Gift of Lights
Price: $20+ per vehicle
When: November 13, 2021, to January 9, 2022
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: Cruise through a dazzling light trail at this holiday experience.
