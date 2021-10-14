Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ontario

This Christmas Lights Trail Near Toronto Has 2 Twinkling Tunnels & Endless Magic (PHOTOS)

Drive through 2.5 kilometres of holiday cheer.

This Christmas Lights Trail Near Toronto Has 2 Twinkling Tunnels & Endless Magic (PHOTOS)
Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Start your engines, because a magical lights trail is happening near Toronto just in time for the holiday season.

Gift of Lights is returning to Bingemans in Kitchener on November 13, and you can drive through 2.5 kilometres of Christmas cheer.

Gift of Lights Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The trail includes over 300 light displays and two magical tunnels that you can enjoy from the comfort of your vehicle.

Gift of Lights Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

To add to the merriment, you can tune into the designated radio station and hear all your favourite holiday songs as you drive.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

There will also be three walk-in nights where you can take in the dazzling surroundings on foot and even bring a furry friend along. Tickets must be purchased online in advance for these evenings.

Gift of Lights Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Timed tickets for the drive-through event are available online and must be purchased in advance.

Gift of Lights Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Grab a hot chocolate for the road and get ready to drive through a glowing holiday wonderland this season.

Gift of Lights

Price: $20+ per vehicle

When: November 13, 2021, to January 9, 2022

Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need To Go: Cruise through a dazzling light trail at this holiday experience.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Ontario Farm Is Transforming Into A Magical Christmas Village With Twinkling Lights

It is only 45 minutes from Toronto! 🎄

@niemis_christmas_market | Instagram, @niemis_christmas_market | Instagram

You'll feel like Christmas came early at this Ontario farm, just 45 minutes from Toronto.

From November 12 to December 22, Niemi Family Farm will be transforming into a holiday village that will look straight out of a Hallmark movie.

Keep Reading Show less

The Niagara Falls Christmas Market Is Coming Back & You Can Catch A Ride On Santa's Sleigh

Mark down your calendars: the fun begins next month! 🎄

@downtownniagarafalls | Instagram

Can you hear the sleighbells ring? Santa Claus is coming to town in the coming months, and with his return, Christmas markets will soon be requesting your presents (ahem, presence).

The Niagara Falls Christmas Market is set to come back this season, starting November 13, and over 50 vendor cabins are expected to hit the stands.

Keep Reading Show less

This Massive Holiday Lights Tunnel Is Only 2 Hours Away From Toronto

Treat your eyes to something nice.
bingemans

Forget walking in a winter wonderland - you can drive through one this holiday season!

READ ALSO: You Can Stay Overnight In An Igloo At This Unusual Hotel In Ontario

Keep Reading Show less