Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
christmas in toronto

Toronto's Christmas Food Market Is Returning & You Can Sip Boozy Drinks In A Sparkly Forest

Grinch sangria and candy cane churros await. 🎁

Toronto's Christmas Food Market Is Returning & You Can Sip Boozy Drinks In A Sparkly Forest
@kristinerella54 | Instagram, @foodieonthelooose | Instagram

This twinkling pop-up patio coming to Toronto is putting a festive twist on food and drinks. Sweaters N' Snowflakes is returning to the city on December 3, and you can enjoy photo ops, treats, and more.

The attraction is brought to life by the same people behind Fall N' Leaves and Let's Do Summer, and it features a food and wine bar surrounded by a forest of Christmas trees.

You can wander through a dazzling light tunnel to a partially heated patio filled with fire pits, garland and festive decor. The menu features all sorts of over-the-top holiday treats, and you can enjoy food like wreath-shaped pizzas, gingerbread poutine, and dishes served in things like slippers or gift bags.

There are lots of warm, boozy drinks to keep you cozy, such as mulled wine and spiked hot chocolate. You can even sip the green Grinch-themed sangria if you're feeling like a mean one.

The attraction will be hosting events including live music nights and an ugly sweater festival, and you can also book activities like wine tastings and ugly sweater cookie painting online.

If you're in the mood for something festive, take a trip to this all-out Christmas-themed patio hidden in the city this season.

Sweaters N' Snowflakes

Price: Free admission

When: Select days from December 3 to 31, 2021

Address: 621 Richmond St, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Live your best Christmas life at this festive-themed food and wine bar with all sorts of treats, drinks, and decor.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

12 New Christmas Events Around Toronto You Can Experience For The First Time This Season

There's so much to explore!

The Immersive Nutcracker | Handout, @lightshowniagara | Instagram

This season, you can experience some brand new Christmas magic at these never-before seen events around Toronto.

Shimmering ice tunnels, giant snow globes, and immersive shows will add some extra enchantment to your holidays. Put on your mittens and take a trip to some of these new attractions!

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Farm Is Transforming Into A Mini North Pole With Wagon Rides & Festive Treats

You'll get a freshly baked cookie from Mrs. Claus. 🍪

Courtesy of Campbell's Cross Farms, @thedesertcarnation | Instagram

For a fun winter adventure, you can visit this Ontario farm that will have wagon rides over the snow and festive treats.

On Saturdays and Sundays from December 4 to 19, Campbell's Cross Farm will be offering their horse-drawn wagon experience that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Charming Christmas Shopping Spots Near Toronto That Aren't A Busy Trip To The Mall

Check off your gift list without getting lost in the crowds.

@modernglobetrotters | Instagram, @capturedbykirsten | Instagram

Christmas is the time for giving, but a trip to the busy mall during the holiday season can leave you feeling far from festive.

If you still need to check off your gift list, you can head to one of these quaint shopping spots around Toronto. With local boutiques, cute cafes, and magical decor, these spots make great day trips during the holiday season.

Keep Reading Show less

This Christmas Train Near Toronto Takes You On A Twinkling Ride To The North Pole

You'll feel like you're on the Polar Express. ❄️

York-Durham Heritage Railway | Handout

You'll feel like you're on the Polar Express with this new train experience in Uxbridge. York-Durham Heritage Railway's North Pole Light UP Express will take you through a snowy wonderland to the North Pole this season.

Starting November 26, you can board a historic train and enjoy a festive journey complete with a Christmas show.*

Keep Reading Show less