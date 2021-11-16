Toronto's Christmas Food Market Is Returning & You Can Sip Boozy Drinks In A Sparkly Forest

Polar Winter Festival
Price: $19.99 per adult
When: November 25 to December 26, 2021
Address: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Grounds, 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Polar first opened as a drive-thru experience in 2020, and this season it's back with a new walk-thru event. You can sip drinks at a frosty lounge, shop at the market, and explore an ice tunnel.
Burlington Holiday Market
Price: Free admission
When: December 9 to 12, 2021
Address: Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've stepped into Europe at this twinkling new market near Toronto. The cobblestone streets will glitter with lights, and you can walk through a forest of Christmas trees.
Snow Magic
Price: $45-$65 per vehicle
When: November 12, 2021 to January 16, 2022
Address: Ontario Place's East Island, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: An all-new, immersive drive-thru is transforming Ontario Place into a winter wonderland. While it's not specifically Christmas-themed, it's full of frosty magic, and you can drive past 18 magnificent installations and even a crystal cave.
The Immersive Nutcracker
Price: $35+ per person
When: Opens November 20, 2021
Where: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can see The Nutcracker like never before at this spectacular show. Giant projections will take you right into the story for a magical experience.
Mississauga Festival Of Trees
Price: $9.50 per adult
When: December 9 to 19, 2021
Address: 1352 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Complete with a culinary market, tree installations, and wood pile mosaics, this market is one to add to your holiday bucket list.
Seasky International Light Show
Price: $24.95 + per adult
When: November 18, 2021, to February 27, 2022
Address: 10215 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip down a 1.5 kilometre trail filled with glowing lantern installations at this dazzling light show.
Street Eats Holiday Market
Price: Free admission
When: Weekends, December 4 to 19, 2021
Address: 520 Progress Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get ready for tasty treats, a light show, rides, and a twinkling tunnel at this festive market.
Java Jingle
Little Sister | Handout
Price: 💸💸
When: Late November to New Year's Eve
Address: 102 Portland St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Little Sister is transforming its restaurant into a tropical Bali escape this holiday season, and you can sip themed drinks like you're on vacay.
North Pole Light UP Express
York-Durham Heritage Railway | Handout
Price: $47.99 per adult
When: November 26 to December 30, 2021
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new train ride will sweep you away to the North Pole, and you can enjoy cookies and hot chocolate onboard.
Country Bright
Country Bright
Price: $20 per adult
When: December 2, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander through a historic village filled with twinkling lights, giant snow globes, and more. There will also be treats like hot chocolate and BeaverTails.
Dino Holiday
Price: $12.50 + per person
When: December 17, 2021 to January 3, 2022
Address: 10801 McCowan Rd., Markham, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the holidays in Jurassic Park at this fair, which is filled with vendors, rides, and life-sized dinosaurs.
Fairway of Lights
Price: $25+ per adult
When: November 20, 2021 to January 30, 2022
Address: 10080 Kennedy Rd., Gormley, ON
Why You Need To Go: This illuminated walk will take you through a sparkling forest where you can discover glowing installations and more.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
