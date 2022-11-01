This Christmas Festival Near Toronto Has Dessert-Topped Drinks & Santa Photos With Your Pup
Sip a DIY hot chocolate by a crackling fire.
This holiday market near Toronto is so enchanting that it could make the Grinch's heart grow three sizes.
Pingle's Farm Market is hosting its Christmas Fest again this year starting on November 26 and there are so many sweet activities and treats to enjoy.
You can ride a "Polar Express" storytime tractor, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus, sip hot chocolate by a campfire, visit adorable farm animals and much more.
There are some new events this year including a Pancakes and Pajamas holiday party in the greenhouse as well as an adult-only ugly sweater event. This year's wagon rides have a Polar Express theme and you can help solve a Christmas mystery as you admire the view.
You can indulge in a hot sugary drink topped with dessert and it might just be the most festive thing you consume this season. You can also craft a cup of cheer at the DIY hot chocolate bar. There will be a bunch of savoury meal options for you to enjoy as well.
If you're hoping to have an epic holiday photoshoot, this Christmas farm is far from lacking in festive backdrops and displays. There are Christmas trees for sale and twinkly lights to smile under, plus you can go get your photo taken with the big man in red. Santa will be hanging out in a cozy room surrounded by decorations and even your pup is welcome to pose for the picture.
The Mistletoe Market is a winter wonderland where you shop for treats and festive decor. Real Christmas trees will be for sale and you can put down a $5 deposit to guarantee your tree. There will be live music and an ornament-making station too. Admission is $22 per person and $10 per pup if you want your furry friend to join you.
Pingle's Christmas Fest
Price: $22 admission, $10 dog admission
When: Weekends starting November 26, 2022
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate the holiday season at this magical festival with giant sweet treats, photos with Santa and a Christmas market.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.