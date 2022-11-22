An All-You-Can-Eat Ugly Sweater Party Is Happening Near Toronto With Boozy Christmas Drinks
Things are getting ugly!
Things are about to get ugly at this farm near Toronto, but it's all in the name of the holidays. Pingle's Farm Market is hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater Parties, so dig out your most unattractive attire and get ready to celebrate.
The Ugly Sweater Parties are taking place on Fridays from December 2 to December 16, 2022 at the farm in Hampton. The adult-only events are full of cheer, and the best part is, there's an all-you-can-eat menu.
The festivities are happening inside the greenhouse, which will be decked out from top to bottom in twinkling lights and holiday decor.
You can indulge in all-you-can-eat holiday bites, including Tinsel Town Tacos, Santa's Smoked Brisket Yorkie, and Deck the Halls Cheeseballs. It isn't a party without dessert, and you can fill up on endless Jolly Gelato Affogato topped with a scratch-made Christmas cookie.
For an additional cost, you can sip holiday-themed cocktails to put you in the Christmas spirit. The drink menu has beverages like Eggnog Espresso Elixir, Drink Up Grinchs' Margarita, and the Ho Ho Holiday Old Fashioned. On top of the drinks and treats, you can enjoy live music and cozy campfires.
The farm is also hosting its Christmas Fest, which runs on weekends from November 26 until December 18. The area transforms into a winter wonderland complete with cookie decorating, a Mistletoe Market, a hot chocolate bar, and tons of delicious treats.
Tickets for the Ugly Sweater Christmas Party are available online, so start planning that outfit.
Ugly Sweater Christmas Party
Price: $40
When: Fridays from December 2 to 16, 2022
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get in the holiday spirit at this all-you-can eat party.
