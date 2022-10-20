This Sparkly Holiday Drive Near Toronto Is Returning With Glowing Tunnels & Over 1 Million Lights
There are over 300 festive displays.🎄
The season is about to get a whole lot brighter because a holiday event with over a million twinkly lights is reopening just outside of Toronto.
Bingemans, an entertainment destination in Kitchener, is bringing back the dazzling Gift of Lights experience so get ready to start your engines. It's the longest illuminated holiday drive-thru in the area.
You can be surrounded by Christmas cheer from the comfort of your car from November 12 to December 31, 2022.
The two-kilometre-long trail of lights winds through a park and past a flowing river. You'll enjoy over 300 light displays with some of them seemingly coming to life as they move and shine.
The Christmas trail leads you through two light tunnels that are each over 150 feet long. You'll want to turn on your radio to the Gift of Lights station, 103.3FM, to enjoy holiday tunes as you admire the festive scene.
There are three walk-only nights, November 27, December 12, and December 28, where you can stroll through this dazzling trail instead of driving. These nights cost $11.95 per person and 50% of the ticket sales are donated.
Tickets are available online and start at $20 per vehicle. The park also has a new holiday festival this year, Jingle Bell Rock, that is also opening on November 12.
Gift of Lights
Price: $20+ per vehicle
When: November 12 to December 31, 2022
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can drive along a magical holiday trail full of twinkly lights and festive displays.
