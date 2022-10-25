This Christmas Event Near Toronto Has Twinkling Tunnels & A Cozy Campfire Lounge
Walk along the dazzling light trail and sip mulled wine.
You can wander along a sparkly light trail featuring over 1.5 million lights and warm up by a crackling fire with a festive drink at this Christmas festival near Toronto.
The Holiday Nights of Lights and Mistletoe Lane are returning to Assembly Park in Vaughan on November 24, 2022.
You can look forward to fun new light displays and activities and it will feel like you're hanging out at the North Pole as you enjoy all of the holiday decor, festivities and treats.
Your favourite holiday songs will play and match up to light shows as you walk along the immersive trail lined with bright displays. You can wander through giant ornaments and sparkling tunnels.
The event boasts new activities and displays this year including a life-sized Gingerbread house and a glowing set that looks like you're in a Christmas Candyland. There is also a new Bumper Ice Cars experience at the market pop-up this year and you can battle your friends on this cool ride.
Once you've admired the stunning lights you can spend the evening at the Mistletoe Lane market sipping hot chocolate or mulled wine at the Blizzard Bar, getting toasty at the Fireside Lounge, and shopping for local gifts from a variety of vendors. There will be food trucks so you can snack the night away.
Admission to the market section is free and you can purchase midway tickets if you want to hop on amusement park-type rides like the Ferris wheel. Make sure to pop by Santa's Den if you'd like a picture with the man in red and you can visit a ton of Instagram-worthy photo stops including a mistletoe kissing booth.
Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time and are available for a particular time slot. Adult tickets are $19.99 and if you're visiting with a group, you can opt for a friend pack of four passes for $70.
Holiday Nights of Lights
Price: $19.99 per adult (Free admission to the Mistletoe Market)
When: Select dates from November 24, 2022, to January 7, 2023
Address: Assembly Park, 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you're visiting the North Pole as you walk along a magical light trail and warm up by campfires and on festival rides at a winter market.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.