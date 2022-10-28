This 'Christmas Nightmare' Near Ontario Goes Through A Spooky Forest W/ Evil Gingerbread Men
It will be your nightmare before Christmas.👻🎅🏻
The Bloody Christmas event near Ontario will turn dancing sugar plums into devilish treats this winter. 'Twas the nightmare before Christmas and all through the house many creatures were stirring and there were audible shouts.
Rotten Manor in Holly, Michigan puts a holiday spin on its Halloween attraction come Christmas time. For six nights in December, you can wander through a haunted house with a festive twist and it will be your merriest nightmare.
With two main haunted attractions and carnival games and activities like paintball, this unique Christmas event is worth the drive from Ontario. It is about an hour from Windsor and 1.5 hours from Sarnia.
Giant reindeer looking over a fence with creepy dolls on it. Courtesy of Rotten Manor
You will feel like Jack Skellington as creepy characters like evil gingerbread men give you a fright. Stay alert for scary snowmen and wicked reindeer as well.
Krampus, a half-goat half-demon who punishes kids around Christmas, will be making an appearance so hopefully, your name is on Santa's nice list this year.
There are two main haunted attractions that get a holiday twist, the Manor and the Forest. The spooky manor is comparable to an indoor haunted house with an immersive feel and creepy Christmas characters around each corner.
You'll wander through the dark forest from building to building and will be able to enter various spooky houses. Each event takes about 30-45 minutes to experience.
Haunted forest trail lined with Christmas lights. Courtesy of Rotten Manor
There is a haunted hayride, rotten paintball and a midway area full of carnival games, including a maze and vortex game. Each of these activities has an additional fee. Paintball tickets are sold at the paintball bus and cost $8 for 100 paintballs you can shoot at various targets.
Admission tickets are $30 for one attraction, the manor or the forest, or $50 for access to both. The Bloody Christmas event takes place over three weekends in December, starting at 7 p.m. each night.
The Rotten Manor is close to other festive spots in Michigan such as HollyDazzle, a Renaissance-themed Christmas festival, so you can make a day trip out of it. It's also less than five minutes from Mount Holly Ski and Snowboard Resort, which typically opens by early December for snow sports.
Bloody Christmas
Spooky life-size gingerbread house with twinkly lights.
Price: $30 USD per haunted attraction, $50 USD combo ticket
When: Select dates from December 2 to 17, 2022
Address: 13245 Dixie Hwy., Holly, MI
Why You Need To Go: If you're not done with being scared you can visit a haunted Christmas attraction with evil holiday characters.
