This 1-Km Trail Near Toronto Winds Through A Glittering Christmas Village & Glowing Tunnels
It's like a trip to the North Pole.
The holiday season is all about snowy scenes, glittering lights, and festive music, and you can find all this and more at this magical Christmas event near Toronto.
Twinkle After Dark, previously Country Bright, is returning to Country Heritage Park in Milton for its second year. The dazzling event features an illuminated trail through the park property, and it officially opens on November 24, 2022.
The 1-kilometre path takes you past tons of festive decor that will fill you with cheer. Along the way, you'll see Christmas-themed projections, historic buildings hung with sparkling lights, characters like Santa, and a main street that is "awe-inspiring."
Festive holiday music will play throughout the area, and you can expect to see hundreds of thousands of lights during your visit. You can wander through four twinkling tunnels and see larger-than-life Christmas displays.
There are tons of Insta-worthy photo-ops, as well as holiday treats to enjoy. A BeaverTails food truck will be onsite, so you can warm up with some sweet dishes .
Seventy-five percent of the event's installations are new this year, and there are also new themed sections of the walk.Tickets are already available online and cost $19.95 per adult. Twinkle After Dark runs until December 28, so there's plenty of time to enjoy this attraction.
If you're looking for more magical events around Toronto, you can visit a real-life Christmas land with Polar Express rides at this family farm.
Twinkle After Dark
Price: $19.95 per adult
When: November 24 to December 28, 2022
Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore a twinkling wonderland at this holiday event near Toronto.
Accessibility: The pathway is wheelchair accessible but there are uneven spots.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.