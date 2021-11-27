This Farm Near Toronto Has A Twinkly Village With Mulled Wine & Gingerbread Donuts
It's like stepping into Santa's backyard. 🎅
This farm near Toronto has turned into a sparkling holiday wonderland, and you'll feel like a Christmas elf as soon as you arrive.
Howells Farm has brought back its Christmas at Howells event for a second year, and it's filled with thousands of lights, tasty treats, and Instagram-worthy photo ops.
You can snap a pic by the many lights and installations and cozy up by the fire pits for some extra warmth.
There's no shortage of food and drinks, and you can sip mulled wine and hot chocolate while taking in the festive surroundings. There are also treats like gingerbread donuts that will put you in the holiday spirit.
Tickets must be purchased online in advance, and if you're feeling Christmassy, call up your friends or that special someone and take a trip to this twinkling spot.
Christmas at Howells
Price: $10 general admission
When: Until December 19, 2021
Address: 2878 Holland Rd., Fonthill, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a Christmas wonderland at this festive farm, which has tons of treats and glittering photo ops.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.