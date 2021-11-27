Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in toronto

This Farm Near Toronto Has A Twinkly Village With Mulled Wine & Gingerbread Donuts

It's like stepping into Santa's backyard. 🎅

This Farm Near Toronto Has A Twinkly Village With Mulled Wine & Gingerbread Donuts
@theluckynavigator | Instagram, @rosecolouredexistence | Instagram

This farm near Toronto has turned into a sparkling holiday wonderland, and you'll feel like a Christmas elf as soon as you arrive.

Howells Farm has brought back its Christmas at Howells event for a second year, and it's filled with thousands of lights, tasty treats, and Instagram-worthy photo ops.

You can snap a pic by the many lights and installations and cozy up by the fire pits for some extra warmth.

There's no shortage of food and drinks, and you can sip mulled wine and hot chocolate while taking in the festive surroundings. There are also treats like gingerbread donuts that will put you in the holiday spirit.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance, and if you're feeling Christmassy, call up your friends or that special someone and take a trip to this twinkling spot.

Christmas at Howells

Price: $10 general admission

When: Until December 19, 2021

Address: 2878 Holland Rd., Fonthill, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a Christmas wonderland at this festive farm, which has tons of treats and glittering photo ops.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

Toronto's Polar Winter Festival Will Take You To Christmas Town & Here's A First Look

The new event has shimmering tunnels & boozy hot chocolate!

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

If you're looking for some holiday magic, you can head out to this new festival that's turning Toronto into a glittering Christmas land.

Polar Winter Festival is a new event taking place at Bandshell Park, and it's filled with lights, photo ops, and more.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals In Canada That'll Make You Say 'I Do,' Even If No One Asked

So many options! 💍

@brilliantearth | Instagram, @bluenilediamond | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a particularly special gift this holiday season, Black Friday is the perfect time of year to splurge on jewelry — especially if you're thinking about popping the question sometime soon!

Keep Reading Show less

Walmart To Remove Sex Toys From Kids' Section Of Website After Someone Obviously Complained

The items were definitely not PG-13.

Niloo138 | Dreamstime

Searching through Walmart's children's section online usually doesn't, and should never, involve stumbling onto sexually explicit content, but the internet is a strange place.

CTV News reported that a woman named Danica Bennett chased the retail giant for weeks after discovering pornographic products being promoted in the Toys and Stuffed Animals section.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's 2 Christmas Bars Will Put You In The Holiday Spirit & Here's A Look Inside

Miracle and Sippin' Santa are back!

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Sip, sip, hooray! Two festive bars have just opened their doors in Toronto, and they're overflowing with literal Christmas spirits.

Miracle and Sippin' Santa are back for another season, and you can enjoy a variety of themed cocktails in an over-the-top, holiday wonderland.

Keep Reading Show less