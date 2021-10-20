Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in toronto

This Christmas Drive-Thru Near Toronto Lets You Cruise Through A Kaleidoscope Of Colours

It's opening at two spots this season.

This Christmas Drive-Thru Near Toronto Lets You Cruise Through A Kaleidoscope Of Colours
Journey into Enchantment | Facebook, Journey into Enchantment | Facebook

If the thought of wandering through the snow already has you shivering, then you'll want to add this drive-thru lights show to your Christmas plans.

Journey into Enchantment is coming to two locations in the GTA starting November 25, and you can cruise through even more magic this year.

The drive-thru festival is taking place at Meadowvale GO and Mount Joy GO and features a 2-kilometre trail lit with glowing installations, a sparkling tunnel, a candy cane lane and over 1.5 million lights.

As you explore the twinkling trail, you can tune into a designated radio station to hear all your favourite holiday tunes.

Tickets are already on sale and must be purchased online in advance.

Journey into Enchantment

Price: $29.95 + per carload

When: November 25, 2021 - January 9, 2022

Address: Mount Joy GO Station & Meadowvale GO Station

Why You Need To Go: Get in the Christmas spirit without leaving your car at this drive-thru lights festival.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Christmas Market In Toronto Will Have A Dazzling Light Show & 100 Outdoor Vendors

There will be marshmallow roasting, Ferris wheel rides, and more!

@streeteatsmarket | Instagram, @streeteatsmarket | Instagram

Get ready for tasty treats, twinkling lights, and everything magical at this Christmas event coming to Toronto.

Street Eats Market is opening a Holiday Street Market at the Scarborough Town Centre this December, and you can shop for gifts, roast marshmallows, and more.

Keep Reading Show less

Miracle Toronto Is Officially Returning Along With A Tropical-Themed Christmas Bar

The two festive pop-ups will be located on the same block.

Randy Schmidt | Handout, @missrebeccaj | Instagram

You can get in the holiday spirit by sipping actual holiday spirits at these two festive pop-up bars coming to Toronto.

After just a three-day run last year, Miracle Toronto is returning to the city on November 19 alongside its tropical sister bar, Sippin' Santa.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Place Is Getting A Drive-Thru Winter Wonderland With Crystal Caves & Light Tunnels

It will have 1.7 kilometres of snowy magic ❄️

@shuttershams | Instagram

You can explore a luminous winter wonderland without leaving your car at this new drive-thru event coming to Ontario Place.

Snow Magic is an immersive experience presented by Drive Thru Fun Co. that's happening from November 12 to January 16. The attraction is transforming Ontario Place into an enchanting winter oasis, and you can drive through 1.7 kilometres of Insta-worthy splendour.

Keep Reading Show less

WinterFest Is Turning Canada's Wonderland Into A Twinkling Paradise & Here's What To Expect

It's officially returning and tickets are already on sale! ❄️

Canada's Wonderland | Handout

It's the most wonderful news of the year! WinterFest is officially returning to Canada's Wonderland, and it's bringing so much holiday magic with it.

The dazzling event is taking place from November 13 to December 31. This will be the second time WinterFest has run since opening in 2019 as it was cancelled last year.

Keep Reading Show less