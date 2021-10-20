This Christmas Drive-Thru Near Toronto Lets You Cruise Through A Kaleidoscope Of Colours
It's opening at two spots this season.
If the thought of wandering through the snow already has you shivering, then you'll want to add this drive-thru lights show to your Christmas plans.
Journey into Enchantment is coming to two locations in the GTA starting November 25, and you can cruise through even more magic this year.
The drive-thru festival is taking place at Meadowvale GO and Mount Joy GO and features a 2-kilometre trail lit with glowing installations, a sparkling tunnel, a candy cane lane and over 1.5 million lights.
As you explore the twinkling trail, you can tune into a designated radio station to hear all your favourite holiday tunes.
Tickets are already on sale and must be purchased online in advance.
Journey into Enchantment
Price: $29.95 + per carload
When: November 25, 2021 - January 9, 2022
Address: Mount Joy GO Station & Meadowvale GO Station
Why You Need To Go: Get in the Christmas spirit without leaving your car at this drive-thru lights festival.
