This Enchanted Christmas Train Near Toronto Takes You On A Starlit Journey To The North Pole
You'll be whisked through wintry landscapes.
You can take a truly magical ride to the North Pole without even leaving Ontario. This Christmas train experience near Toronto will whisk you away to a winter wonderland and it's full of enchantment.
York-Durham Heritage Railway has launched several festive experiences for the holiday season. Located in Uxbridge, the railway is hosting themed rides that will have you feeling like a Christmas elf.
Train with Christmas lights.Courtesy of York-Durham Heritage Railway
One such offering is the Premium North Pole Experience "How the Train Saved Christmas" Light Up event. The train "transforms into a magical portal to the North Pole" and whisks you through a dazzling winter landscape beneath the stars.
You'll be able to enjoy the festive decor on board the train, meet Santa and indulge in treats and warm drinks. You'll even find some mulled wine and spiked hot chocolate which you can sip around a fire.
The railway is also offering a daytime version of this event where you can experience all the magic of the North Pole with some sunshine.
A tunnel of lights.Courtesy of York-Durham Heritage Railway
Another event you can check out at YDHR this holiday season is the Christmas High Tea & Train Ride. The train is adorned in Christmas splendour and you can sip holiday tea and listen to music while enjoying the wintry views.
If you're looking for some extra Christmas "spirits," you can book a ride on the Nightcap With St. Nick event. This experience lets you sip "a curated selection of seasonal spirits and cocktails while enjoying the enchanting scenery along a short train ride."
Once back at the station, you can bask in the twinkling lights, explore the Mistletoe Market and cozy up by fire pits.
You can find a full list of holiday experiences and the dates that they are running on the YDHR website. Don't forget to book your ticket in advance.
Premium North Pole Experience "How the Train Saved Christmas" Light Up event
Christmas tree and market.
Courtesy of York-Durham Heritage Railway
Price: $59.99 per adult
When: Select dates from December 1, 2023 to December 23, 2023
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience endless Christmas magic on board this holiday train.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.