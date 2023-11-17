10 Enchanting Christmas Events Less Than 2 Hours From Toronto To Road Trip To This Season
Start your engines!
Things are getting merry and bright. There are so many Christmas events near Toronto and some are less than a two-hour drive away.
If you're looking to experience some festive magic without travelling too far from the city then these events are worth a trip. From twinkly markets to dazzling light festivals, you can unleash your inner elf without a lengthy drive.
Here are ten Christmas events near Toronto that will have you feeling jolly.
WinterFest
Price: $29.99 + per ticket
When: Select dates from November 17, 2023 to January 6, 2024
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Put on your mittens and get ready for endless festive fun at this dazzling event near Toronto. Located about 40 minutes from the city, WinterFest transforms Canada's Wonderland into a glittering Christmas paradise.
You can ice skate, watch to live performances, indulge in themed food and drinks and more at this extravaganza.
Holiday Nights of Lights
Price: $19.99 per adult
When: December 1, 2023 to January 7, 2024
Address: 500 Progress Ave., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a 40 minute road trip from Toronto to this twinkling lights festival. Holiday Nights of Lights features an immersive walk-thru experience complete with giant installations, glittering tunnels and more.
You can shop for gifts at the Vendor Market, grab a boozy drink from the Blizzard Bar and enjoy the midway rides.
St. Jacobs Sparkles
Price: Free
When: Select dates from November 16 to 26, 2023
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: If a twinkly small town sounds like your idea of the perfect Christmas road trip then you'll want to head to this event.
St. Jacobs Sparkles is an annual sip 'n shop celebration featuring dazzling lights, carollers, a hot chocolate bar and more. It's located just over an hour from the city, making it an idyllic spot for a festive outing.
York-Durham Heritage Railway
Price: Prices vary
When: Select dates from November 24 to December 23, 2023
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Uxbridge, about an hour from Toronto, the York-Durham Heritage Railway offers tons of Christmas fun.
The railway is hosting several festive events on board its trains this year. You can indulge in Christmas tea, travel to the North Pole, meet Santa and more while riding through snowy landscapes.
Friday Harbour Holiday Market
Price: Free
When: Select dates from November 24 to December 30, 2023
Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON
Why You Need To Go: This event is just under two hours from Toronto and makes for a magical road trip. Friday Harbour's European-style Christmas market is returning for another year and it will make you feel like you've stepped into another land.
The Promenade will glow with twinkly lights, vendor cabins and holiday cheer. You can shop for goods, cozy up in the warming lounges, enjoy live entertainment and snap some pics at the photo ops.
There will be festive food and drinks available to put you in the Christmas spirit.
Burlington Festival of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 24, 2023 to January 8, 2024
Address: 1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dazzling lights festival is less than an hour from Toronto and you can see Burlington's waterfront illuminated with Christmas cheer.
The event features colourful displays that light up the night. You can wander through Spencer Smith Park and see the installations up close, or drive along Lakeshore Road at the City’s waterfront and see the glowing splendour from your car.
Niemi's Christmas Land
Price: $19.99 per adult
When: November 17, 2023 to December 23, 2023
Address: 18463 ON-48, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step into a real-life Christmas Land at this farm located an hour from Toronto. Niemi's Family Farm is transforming into a glittering paradise complete with a charming market and enchanting events.
The Polar Express will take you on a festive train ride around the snowy property and you can visit cute farm animals and roast s'mores over the bonfire.
The Scandinavian-style market is brimming with homemade items, goodies and more so you can do some Christmas shopping or treat yourself to a little something.
Winter Wonders
Price: $20 per adult
When: November 23, 2023 to January 7, 2024
Address: 680 Plains Road West, Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Royal Botanical Gardens is getting a festive makeover. Winter Wonders is an enchanting outdoor experience an hour away from Toronto featuring glowing trails, enchanting installations, beautiful displays and more.
You'll feel like you've stepped into a scene from Frozen as you wander through the glittering garden.
The event is compete with festive music, snacks and warm drinks to keep you cozy.
Jingle Bell Rock & Gift of Lights
Price: $34.95 + per vehicle
When: November 17, 2023 to January 6, 2024
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just over an hour from Toronto, Bingemans is home to two festive experiences. The amusement park is hosting the Gift of Lights drive-thru as well as the Jingle Bell Rock lights festival so there's no shortage of things to do.
You can travel along a trail of dazzling lights, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus, sip boozy themed drinks and more at this magical spot.
Festive Nights at Brooks Farms
Price: $24.99 per person
When: Opening November 24, 2024
Address: 122 Ashworth Rd., Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm is located an hour from Toronto and its Festive Nights event will bring all your Christmas dreams to life. You can wander through a "magically lit Christmas forest," listen to live music, roast marshmallows, go on a wagon ride and more.
There will be a craft market where you can shop from local vendors as well as tons of photo opportunities.
