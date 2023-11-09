9 Magical Christmas Events In Toronto To Visit With Your BFF If You Both Love The Holidays
Call up your bestie!
'Tis the season for festivities, making it the perfect opportunity to plan a merry outing with your bestie. There are so many Toronto Christmas events happening throughout the season where you and your BFF can enjoy twinkling lights, festive treats and holiday cheer.
You can wander through snowy Christmas markets, sip boozy drinks in themed bars, explore dazzling festivals and more all while getting into the holiday spirit.
If you and your bestie are obsessed with all things Christmas, then you'll want to plan a get together and visit some of these nine enchanting events happening around Toronto.
Holiday Fair in the Square
Price: Free admission
When: December 1 to 23, 2023
Address: 5100 Yonge St., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: Opening at a new location in Mel Lastman Square this year, Holiday Fair in the Square will immerse you in a "magical winter wonderland."
The massive event features an artisan marketplace, visits with Santa, photo ops and a fireside lounge where you can sip mulled wine and toast s'mores.
You can wander through Santa's Village and enjoy the many rides and games throughout the fair. Food trucks will be available to satisfy all your cravings.
Miracle
Price: $14 + per cocktail
When: Opening November 17, 2023
Address: 875 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip, sip, hooray! Toronto's boozy Christmas bar is returning for another season and you can sip your way to holiday cheer.
The all-out Christmas bar features over-the-top decor that will make you feel like you're sitting in Santa's workshop. The menu has a variety of festive drinks served in themed mugs like the Christmapolitan, Jingle Balls Nog and Snowball Old-Fashioned.
There are photo ops scattered throughout the bar where you can snap a sparkling holiday pic.
Holiday Lights Tour at Casa Loma
Price: To be announced
When: Select dates from December 2023 to January 2024
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You and your bestie can feel like Christmas royalty at Casa Loma's sparkling event. Holiday Lights lets you wander through an enchanted garden decked out in twinkly decor and festive installations.
The self-guided trail takes you through the castle's underground tunnels which have been transformed into dazzling Christmas wonderlands. You can enjoy photo ops, Christmas cheer and more at this magical spot.
Distillery Winter Village
Price: Free to $30 per person
When: Opening November 16, 2023
Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a fun and festive outing to enjoy with your bestie, this Toronto Christmas market should be on your list.
The Distillery Winter Village has endless holiday magic, from the cute vendor cabins to the towering Christmas tree and merry carollers.
You can sip boozy holiday drinks, try festive treats, shop for gifts and explore the new candy cane forest at this dreamy spot.
Ice skating at Nathan Philips Square
Price: Free
When: Opening November 25, 2023
Address: 100 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Time to sharpen those skates! The Nathan Philips Square skating rink is a beautiful place to visit during the holiday season.
You and your bestie can glide around the glistening ice and take in the sights and sounds of the twinkling city.
There are skate rentals available if you don't have your own pair. The rink is located close to the Eaton Centre so you can pop over to the mall and do some holiday shopping as well.
WinterFest
Price: $29.99 + per ticket
When: Select dates from November 17, 2023 to January 6, 2024
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dazzling event is worth the trip from Toronto. Located just outside the city at Canada's Wonderland, WinterFest is a Christmas extravaganza offering treats, lighting displays, photo ops and more.
You can glide around the glistening Snow Flake Lake, watch live holiday performances, indulge in themed treats, enjoy some rides and explore the millions of glowing lights throughout the park.
Holiday Hills
Price: Free
When: November 17 to December 31, 2023
Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: STACKT Market is transforming into a holiday dreamland and it's a fun place to hangout with your bestie.
The event features lots of local vendors, festive decor, treats and activations.
The Valley area will have holiday-themed food and beverage zones where you can cozy up by glowing fires and sip mulled wine.
You can also head to the glimmering Fizz & Fire Patio which offers a Champagne Bar, cozy huts with fire pits, and gourmet s'mores to indulge in.
The Thirsty Elf
Price: Prices vary
When: Thursday to Saturday, November 22 to December 22, 2023
Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get ready to sip on tons of holiday cheer at this festive bar. Located in the Fairmont Royal York, the Thirsty Elf is a Christmas pop-up bar offering themed cocktails and kitschy decor.
You can indulge in boozy drinks served in festive glassware and enjoy the twinkling atmosphere of the tiny space.
While at the hotel, you can check out the beautiful Christmas tree that lights up the lobby and as well as the dazzling holiday windows.
Holiday Nights of Lights
Price: $19.99 per adult
When: December 1, 2023 to January 7, 2024
Address: 500 Progress Ave., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: This glowing walk-thru experience takes you into a glittering holiday paradise. Located just outside the city in Scarborough, Holiday Nights of Lights more than 1.5 million LED lights synchronized to classic Christmas tunes.
You can wander past twinkling, larger-than-life displays, enjoy midway rides, shop at the vendor market and dig into tasty treats from the food trucks. The Blizzard Bar offers boozy drinks like mulled wine and sweet beverages like hot chocolate to keep you warm.
