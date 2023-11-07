This European Christmas Market Near Toronto Has A Twinkly Harbour & Frosty Lake Views
You can experience a taste of Europe this holiday season.
There are so many magical Christmas markets near Toronto and this one will whisk you away to Europe. Friday Harbour Resort is bringing back its annual Holiday Market and it's worth a road trip.
The dazzling event is located in Innisfil and will run on select days from November 24 to December 30, 2023. According to the website, the resort's scenic Promenade will "transform to the Christmas Market, styled after the traditional European markets."
Two people at Friday Harbour Holiday Market.Courtesy of Friday Harbour Resort
You can imagine you're in another land as you stroll through the twinkling harbour, admiring the Christmas decor and Lake Simcoe views.
On November 25 you can attend the Tree Lighting Ceremony which will include a special musical guest. The 40-foot tree will come to life and bathe the area in a festive glow.
Christmas tree at Friday Harbour Holiday Market.Courtesy of Friday Harbour Resort
This year, the market has expanded so there will be more vendors to shop from. You can stop by the quaint chalet cabins to find all sorts of stocking stuffers and maybe a little gift for yourself.
Throughout the event, you can enjoy live music, free photos with Santa and his elves at the workshop, an indoor golf simulator and special offers from restaurants and retail stores.
Santa at Friday Harbour Holiday Market.Courtesy of Friday Harbour Resort
The warming lounges are the perfect place to escape the cold and cozy up with a beverage and festive food.
The holiday market is free to attend and there is free parking onsite as well.
If you're looking for a magical outing this holiday season, you can enjoy a little taste of Europe at this twinkly market near Toronto.
Friday Harbour Holiday Market
Friday Harbour Holiday Market.
Price: Free
When: Select dates from November 24 to December 30, 2023
Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in holiday cheer at this dazzling European-style Christmas market.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.