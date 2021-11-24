Trending Tags

This Christmas Village In Ontario Was Featured In A Netflix Movie & You Can Visit IRL

Feel like the star of a holiday flick. 🤩

Brooke Palmer | Netflix, @santasvillageon | Instagram

If you love watching Christmas movies on Netflix, it is time to plan a road trip to Bracebridge, Ontario.

Santa's Village was one of the filming locations of Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas starring Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse.

Some of the spots featured in the film that you can visit are Mrs. Claus' Bake Shop, where you can decorate a gingerbread cookie, the Christmas Carousel, and the entrance where you can say hello to Santa just like Cole.

But the holiday magic doesn't stop there; you can also explore all the light displays, see real reindeer, go on a horse-drawn wagon ride and attend elf school.

This Santa's Village celebrates Santafest from November 20 to December 23 on select days, and tickets are $29.95 per person.

Santa’s Village

Price: $29.95 per person

When: November 20, 21, 27, 28 & December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23

Address: 1624 Golden Beach Rd., Bracebridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can experience some of the magic of Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas for yourself.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

