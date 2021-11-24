This Christmas Village In Ontario Was Featured In A Netflix Movie & You Can Visit IRL
Feel like the star of a holiday flick. 🤩
If you love watching Christmas movies on Netflix, it is time to plan a road trip to Bracebridge, Ontario.
Santa's Village was one of the filming locations of Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas starring Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse.
Some of the spots featured in the film that you can visit are Mrs. Claus' Bake Shop, where you can decorate a gingerbread cookie, the Christmas Carousel, and the entrance where you can say hello to Santa just like Cole.
But the holiday magic doesn't stop there; you can also explore all the light displays, see real reindeer, go on a horse-drawn wagon ride and attend elf school.
This Santa's Village celebrates Santafest from November 20 to December 23 on select days, and tickets are $29.95 per person.
Santa’s Village
Price: $29.95 per person
When: November 20, 21, 27, 28 & December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23
Address: 1624 Golden Beach Rd., Bracebridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can experience some of the magic of Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas for yourself.
