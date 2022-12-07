This Free Christmas Trail Near Toronto Takes You Through Nearly 100 Twinkling Displays
It's "one of the biggest exhibits of Christmas lights in Canada."
You can add some extra sparkle to your Christmas season by heading to this dazzling light trail near Toronto. Filled with twinkling displays and animated installations, this event will fill you with cheer.
The Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy of Lights is an immersive light festival taking place until January 1, 2023. The annual event transforms Elgin Park into a sparkling winter wonderland, and you can walk or drive through this holiday extravaganza.
The Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy of LightsCourtesy of The Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy of Lights
The trail is "bigger, better, brighter than ever before," with 96 displays along the 1.5 to 2-kilometre route. The tunnel has doubled in length this year and features 10,000 pixel lights. According to the website, the attraction is "one of the biggest exhibits of Christmas lights in Canada."
Some highlights of the attraction include a giant animated bicycle, singing light bulbs, dancing pixel trees, and Christmas baubles situated 30 feet in the air.
There are many unique displays created by local families, businesses and artists.
There is no parking at the event, so if you'd like to walk-thru, you can park in surrounding neighbourhoods or ride the Town Trolley shuttle from the train station or Circle K on Fridays and Saturdays starting December 9.
There is no cost to visit the trail and no ticket is required, but donations are accepted. All funds will go towards youth initiatives.
The attraction runs every night from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
If you're looking for something free and festive to do near Toronto, you can hop in your car and explore this twinkling trail.
Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy of Lights
The Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy of Lights
Courtesy of The Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy of Lights
Price: Free, donations accepted
When: Until January 1, 2023
Address: Elgin Park Dr., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Walk or drive along this glowing holiday trail.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.