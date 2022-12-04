This Small Town Near Toronto Has An Enchanted Christmas Forest With Mulled Wine & A Market
It's like stepping into a festive fairytale.
Something magical is happening near Toronto this season, and it will sweep you away to a fantasy land. This new festive event lets you wander through a whimsical woodland, and you'll feel like you've stepped into a fairytale.
The Enchanted Forest of Fergus is a "fantasy experience unlike any other" held in the small town. This year, it's hosting its first Festive Forest event from December 15 to 18, and you can wander past illuminated trees and and magical life-sized artwork.
The Enchanted Forest of Fergus.Robyn Lynn Photography | The Enchanted Forest of Fergus
The forest will be filled with twinkling lights, glowing displays, and crackling fire pits. Holiday music will fill the air, and you can hear live Victorian-inspired or Barbershop-style carollers as you stroll.
"At The Festive Forest, we're more than just a typical holiday light show," Julia Dilecce, who co-owns the Enchanted Forest with her husband Chris Zimmerman, said in an email.
"With the help of community and nature, we blend music, magic and art in a real forest setting for a unique fantasy experience. Guests can walk through a forest of twinkling lights and unique handmade illuminated fantasy art for a truly enchanting evening."
You'll see woodland characters, live actors, a "Magic Santa" and enjoy a North Pole experience.
There will be a festive market where you can shop for gifts, as well as food trucks and treats to indulge in. You can sip mulled wine, cider, and festive teas and coffees, as well as bite into goodies like donuts.
Tickets are available online, and the event encourages guests to come dressed in their favourite fairytale attire.
The Festive Forest
Price: $16.93 +
When: Evenings from December 15 to 18, 2022
Address: 550 Belsyde Ave. E., Fergus, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a Christmas fairytale at this enchanting woodland experience near Toronto.
