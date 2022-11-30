6 Trendy & Budget-Friendly Gifts That’ll Help You Wrap Up Your Holiday Shopping
Your bank account will thank you.
Holiday gift shopping is an art. Nothing really beats that proud feeling you get when you watch someone unwrap their present and they start smiling like a kid in a candy store.
But even expert gift buyers can agree this is also that time of year that comes with a little bit of stress, especially when the dollar signs start stacking up. Luckily, it’s not about extravagant gifts — as the old adage goes, it’s the thought that counts.
Seemingly small, carefully chosen gifts are usually more meaningful. Take Glade's lineup of specially crafted, limited-edition holiday candles. These are gifts that check all the boxes — they’re super affordable, thoughtful and useful. Plus, they smell amazing.
So don't let the constraints of a price tag stop you from showing the people in your life how much you care. Here are seven trendy and on-budget buys that your loved ones will cherish.
Stationary From A Quaint Canadian Shop
Price: $11
Details: If you have a writer friend who's constantly coming up with new ideas on the go, help them sort out their scattered thoughts by gifting them a notepad (or two) from Vancouver’s The Regional Assembly of Text. (Don’t worry, they ship nationally.)
Each notepad comes in various colours, ranging in themes from to-do lists and friendly reminders to daydreams and new ideas. The best part: all the pages are made from recycled paper.
Trendy Holiday Three-Wick Candles
Price: $9.44
Details: Candles are always a hit for the gifter and giftee alike. They’re kind of a one-size-fits-all solution to stockings, entertaining and gifting. With Glade's Limited-Edition Holiday Collection, you can check off everyone on your nice list.
There are so many iconic holiday scents — "Apple of my Pie," "Pine Wonderland," "Fireside Bourbon" and the all-new "Marshmallow Irish Cream" — and each lives up to the promise of its name.
Pro tip: grab one for yourself too. These are perfect to light up when you want to get into the spirit of the season.
This Purr-fect Ornament For Cat Lovers
Price: $16.95
Details: The same way new parents add a "baby's first Christmas" ornament to their tree, it’s pretty much a requirement for pet parents to have a little something in honour of their fur baby up on the tree.
Surprise that cat person in your life with this uniquely designed, aw-worthy tree decoration from Drake General Store.
A Calendar For The Bibliophile In Your Life
Price: $10.99
Details: This one’s for the person in your life who’s on that Goodreads/BookTok grind. There's really nothing a bookworm could adore more than a calendar filled with beautiful art of people reading.
The women shown in this calendar come from diverse backgrounds both historically and culturally.
If you’re looking for a sweet little add-on to this gift, remember that no book nook is complete without a candle.
Gift A Holiday Experience To Remember
Price: Starting at $8
Details: Kick off the holiday season by taking your people to the popular holiday pop-up cocktail bar, Miracle Toronto. This is pretty much the gift of a good time and lifelong memories.
In true holiday spirit, Glade has partnered with Canadian beverage consultant Kaitlyn Stewart to create a special mocktail for the event. The recipe’s inspired by Glade’s all-new Marshmallow Irish Cream fragrance.
Featuring notes of marshmallow, Irish cream and vanilla, the mocktail feels like Christmas in a cup.
Citrusy Bath Salts From Walmart
Price: $9.48
Details: Give the ultimate gift of relaxation this year with citrus-scented Epsom salts. The holiday can be a busy time of year, so treating someone special to an at-home spa treatment is the best way to show you care.
Pair this with the Walmart-exclusive Sparkling Festive Pop Glade candle for good vibes all around. While you're at it, pick up the Velvety Berry Bliss fragrance for yourself. You deserve it.
Glade’s Limited-Edition Holiday candles have a three-wick design so you get more glow, fragrance and radiance.
Finding the right present takes time, but it shouldn't require a ton of cash. After all, it's not the price tag that people reminisce over.
If you have that one person on your list who's always saying "I don't know" when you ask them what they want, a Glade holiday candle can be the safest choice for a guaranteed W. Grab a single-wick candle for under $6, and a triple-wick candle for under $12.
Feeling overwhelmed by the wide selection of glorious scents? Check out Glade’s four-pack candle gift box, available exclusively at Walmart for $16. Since the candles come in their own cute box, you can easily save the wrapping paper and pop on a sparkly bow instead.
This time of year is an opportunity to show the people you love that they matter. And hey, remember to treat yourself a little bit, too.
