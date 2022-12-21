7 Ridiculously Simple Gift-Wrapping Hacks From TikTok That'll Level-Up Your Presents
Jazz up the way you wrap that wine bottle!
Christmas is just days away and that means it's the perfect time to start thinking about how to wrap up gifts like a pro.
Luckily, TikTok is around to help. The social media platform has loads of gift-wrapping hacks and some of these are so simple – all you need is festive wrapping paper and tape!
There are also some super simple hacks to wrap up wine bottles and other pesky, weirdly-shaped objects.
So, if you're thinking about levelling up your gift-giving game this year, here's how to do it:
Gifts with a festive handle
@lindsayroggenbuck
Christmas wrapping hacks - Part 4! If you want a different way to wrap yoir gifts try this! #wrappinghacks #christmaswrappingtips #giftwrappingideas #wrappingtips #giftwrappinghacks #iwastodayyearsold #lifehack #hack #giftwrap #giftwrappingtutorial
This incredibly easy hack involves just one more item than you'd usually use — a ribbon — but the overall effect is so good.
As TokToker @lindsayroggenbuck demonstrates, all you have to do is wrap the present as you would usually do at the bottom.
At the top, use a ribbon to fold the wrapping paper down. You can then tie up the ribbon into a bow. Not only does this look super festive, it also creates a handle to carry your gift. Handy!
Kraft paper wrapping
@sonya_heath
I’m amazed at what you can create from a dollar store tree, some Kraft paper and a sharpie! Inspired by @wrappinqueen #Christmaswrapping #12daysofwrapping #wrapping #giftwrapping #viralwrap
Who says Kraft paper has to be boring? As Canadian TikToker @sonya_health demonstrates, you can actually create some super whimsical designs with accessories found in any dollar store.
Here she simply draws a car with a pen and attaches a cute little Christmas tree accessory on top.
Simple... yet genius. And all with items you can find in a dollar store.
Oddly-shaped gifts
@kristinnicolemiller_
Gift wrap hack for awkward shaped gifts ❤️ #christmasgifts #wrappinghacks #giftwrap #giftwrappinghacks #giftwrappingideas #giftwrappingtutorial #lifehack #christmasideas
Ever struggled to wrap an oddly-shaped gift?
If you have, this is a hack you might need in your life.
The TikTok hack basically shows how you can stick together wrapping paper to basically create a bag that you can stuff your item into.
Once you're done with that, fold the paper in and out until it reaches the object.
Then, using double sided tape, you can fan out the top side of your gift to even create a neat little decoration. What's not to love about that?
Wrapping wine bottles
Speaking of oddly shaped objects, ever bought a bottle of wine and wondered how best to wrap it up?
Well, as TikToker Natasha Swingler demonstrates, there are actually loads of ways to turn that bottle into a work of art.
Whether you want to try wrapping paper or a different material like tissue paper, these designs are so pretty that the person who receives them might not even be in a hurry to unwrap them.
A 'shirt' wrap
@sonya_heath
Day 4: This is a sweet wrap for your favourite man! Inspired by: @gifthouse6 #12daysofwrapping #giftwrapping #giftwrap #gifts #wrappinggifts
It can be hard to find a gift to impress dads sometimes. But this wrapping method is sure to bring a chuckle.
TikToker Sonya shows a simple way to fold clothing into wrapping paper so that it looks like a cute dress shirt.
And it's super simple, too. All you have to do is wrap up the gift how you normally would, albeit with much sharper lines.
She then cuts a bit of the top to create a collar effect.
She also makes a super cute bowtie and name tag to go with it, and the overall look is pretty great!
A cracker wrap
@audpoe
Reply to @gabfrohlich thinking outside the box on this one…😉 #giftwrapping #gifting #wrapping #wrappinghacks #howto #socks
If you have a smaller gift and are looking for something really outside the box, you could always try creating a Christmas cracker wrap.
It's so simple as all you'd need is gift-wrapping paper, tape and a steady hand, and you can create a pretty cool design that's sure to delight.
Gift wrapping bag hack
@tiffoakley_x
GIFT BAG TRICK! 🧚🏼♀️💫👀 #fyp #giftbag #giftbaghack #christmastiktok #FlexEveryAngle #foryoupage #fyp
And finally, if you find that you've run out of gift-wrapping paper or tape, but have a bag instead, here's a simple way to spruce it up.
By taking the strings and pushing them through the opposite sides, you can create a cool mechanism where you can seal or lock the bag!
This one is sure to be useful for everybody at some point.
So, there you have it.
These tips are sure to turn your presents into works of art. Best of luck!