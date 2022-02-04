Sections

olympics 2022

Athletes Are Posting Their Olympic Welcome Gifts On TikTok & We're Seriously Jealous

I've never wanted to be an Olympian more 😩

Global Staff Writer
@jenniinanylund | TikTok

There are some pretty great perks to being an Olympian.

Olympic athletes on TikTok are showing off all the free gifts and insane gear they got upon arriving in Beijing recently, and it's seriously making me wish I'd tried harder in sports growing up.

Jenniina Nylund, an Olympic hockey player representing Finland, recently posted a TikTok showing off all the free stuff she's received since arriving for the Winter Games.

It's safe to say they scored some pretty cool stuff.

The first thing the TikToker showed off was a personalized Lumoava necklace. The necklace, which is valued at €124 (CA $181), is engraved with "Olympic Team Finland (Olympic stars) Beijing 2022."

Next on the list of free stuff was a pair of Galaxy Buds2 earbuds, which came with a super cool electronic case that tells you what time it is.

@jenniinanylund

🤩🤩🤩 #olympics #gifts #beijing #beijing2022 #foryou #fypシ

Last but not least, they also got a free brand news Samsun Galaxy Z Flip3 Phone, which was also personalized with Olympic-related touches.

Nylund also showed herself inboxing a brand new phone, and when she turned it on, it showed a message for the Olympic athletes, welcoming them to the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

"Enjoy your new Beijing 2022 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Wishing you every success and unforgettable Olympic moments," said the message.

People in the comments pointed out that the phone could possibly pose some security risks, given recent reports that China's MY2022 app featured some bugs that could make it easy to hack.

This isn't even all of the free stuff people are getting to take home.

Recently, athletes from Team USA have been showing off the gear they received from the new Skims for Team USA collab.

Team Canada has also been sporting some pretty stylish Lululemon gear featuring red puffer jackets, half zips and even a quilted scarf.

Medal-winners or not, these athletes are definitely winning in the swag department!

