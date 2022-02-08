Sections

Shaun White Just Used TikTok To Reveal The One Thing He Loves To Trade At Every Olympics

"Canada brought the noise this year.” 🇨🇦

Global Staff Writer
@shaunwhite | TikTok

Olympic athletes putting TikTok to good use at the Beijing Winter Games this year, where they're giving us an inside look at all the little behind-the-scenes traditions that we might not see otherwise.

And when you're a five-time Olympian like Shaun White, you've probably got a lot of traditions.

The American snowboarder gave us a little peek into all the gear-trading that goes on among the athletes from different countries, and we had no idea that this was such a thing.

"There's a lot of trading that happens at the Olympics, like hats or bags or shoes, little things you can trade from other teams," said the snowboarder in his TikTok video.

He then reveals his go-to trading item.

" I would have to say the biggest would be the pin trading," he said.

@shaunwhite

Reply to @linafuller1 Who’s your favorite?? #WinterOlympics #Olympics @olympics @teamusa #TikTokPartner #LearnOnTikTok

He then proceeded to show off all the different pins he collected during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

His impressive array of pins includes those from South Korea, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Latvia, USA, Canada, Thailand, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Russia, Great Britain, Mongolia and Belgium.

"Look at these wooden shoes from the Netherlands," he points out in one moment from the video. He then goes on to give Canada some credit. "Canada brought the noise this year," he said.

He spoke in particular about the Canada and Bulgaria pins, and we can't help but read into that a bit. White is dating Bulgarian-Canadian Actress Nina Dobrev, and the two have been in a relationship for two years at this point.

White's video has been watched more than 4 million times, and it even got the attention of some big Olympic TikTok accounts.

Team USA's TikTok account commented under the video: "goated at pin trading too."

The Olympics official TikTok account joined in on the banter and commented: "Snowboarding GOAT 🤝 Pin trading GOAT."

Team Deutschland felt left out from the action and pointed out that their team's pin was missing from the collection, and they vowed to "change that" in the coming days.

