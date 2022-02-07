Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
olympics 2022

China's Olympic Hockey Team Is Confusing Everyone With All Its Canadian & US Players

Team China looks a lot like Team North America on paper. 👀

Global Editorial Fellow
China's Olympic Hockey Team Is Confusing Everyone With All Its Canadian & US Players
@zyuen_93 | Instagram, @chener8 | Instagram

China has formed its first Olympic men's hockey team for this year's Winter Games.

... Sort of.

The Olympic host nation always gets to have a team in the hockey tournament, but China isn't exactly stacked with homegrown talent. Instead, China has recruited a bunch of players from North America to play on the team, and most of its players are actually Canadian or American.

Yeah, we thought it was confusing too.

Twenty-five players are playing for Team China in Beijing, and only six of them were actually born in the country. The rest of the roster is filled out by 11 Canadians, seven Americans and a Russian, many of whom have played at least a little bit in the NHL.

Team China athletes Jeremy Smith, Jake Chelios, Ryan Sproul, Spencer Foo and Brandon Yip have previously played for the NHL.

"Since we've been over here for three years you start to feel a closeness to China. We've been eating Chinese food, living the Chinese culture so there's a certain closeness you feel with China and you start to feel you want to win for them," said Chelios to Reuters.

Jake Chelios is the son of Chris Chelios, a three-time Stanley Cup winner and Hockey Hall of Famer. Chris was also a hockey player for Team USA during the 1984, 1998, 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympic Games, so you could say that the Olympics run in the family.

Still, China's mostly foreign roster has been creating a bit of controversy in recent months.

In November, the Chinese team came under fire for not meeting the competitive standard of the International Ice Hockey Federation. China is guaranteed a spot in each Olympic event; however, they typically need to meet a certain standard to compete in the Olympics.

With China's mostly North American roster, a lot of people in and outside of the country have been unsure how to feel.

But China didn't just throw this team together for the Games. Most of its national team players were already playing for the Kunlun Red Star, a pro hockey team in the mostly Russian Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

The whole thing hasn't been sitting well with some people.

China's women's hockey team has faced similar criticism, with 12 out of 23 players being born outside of China.

Zhou Jiaying, who more often goes by the name Kimberly Newell, is the team's Canadian-born goalie, and she found herself in the middle of an awkward situation recently.

Although her Olympic profile lists English as her first language spoken, she was recently told that she was not allowed to speak English to members of the press. Instead, she had to speak Mandarin and allow a translator to convey her words to the media.

The women's tournament is already underway and the puck drops for the men on Wednesday.

Medal games begin Thursday, February 17 at 11:10 p.m. EST/8:10 p.m. PST, and you can bet that we'll be watching.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

Kamila Valieva Is The First Skater Ever To Land A 'Quad' At The Olympics & She's Only 15

What did you accomplish at 15? ⛸🥇

CBC, @kamilavalieva26 | Instagram

The Olympics just witnessed a Tonya Harding moment, but instead of a triple axel, a Russian figure skater just pulled off a quadruple jump.

Russian Kamila Valieva, 15, won a gold medal for her team by executing one of the most challenging jumps in the sport, the quadruple, not once but twice in her routine. And she did it as one of the youngest athletes at the Games.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Canadian Olympian Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes Just Live-Tweeted His Medal Win & It's Comedy Gold

"The Olympics has low key triwizard tournament vibes." 😂

@mackenskibc | Instagram

The Beijing 2022 Olympics are well underway and Team Canada recently secured a historic win which was hilariously live-tweeted by Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes.

Alongside his teammates Alexandria Loutitt, Matthew Soukup and Abigail Stratethe, Boyd-Clowes won the bronze medal in the Winter Olympic's first-ever ski jumping mixed team competition.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

9 Canadian Winter Olympians Who Have Totally Different Jobs When They're Not Competing

Firefighters, lawyers, engineers and more! 🇨🇦

@darcysharpe | Instagram, @j.channell | Instagram

As if being a member of Team Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics isn't enough work, so many athletes have totally different careers when they're not representing our country on the international stage.

Although winning a medal earns the athletes some money, it's not nearly as much as what Olympic competitors in other countries make if they succeed on the podium.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

An Olympic Guard Yanked A Reporter Off Live TV & China Still Hasn't Said What He Did Wrong

"I think someone was being overzealous."

@NOS | Twitter

Watching reporters present live news isn't always exciting, except for when they get dragged off the screen by a shouting stranger.

That's exactly what happened to a Dutch reporter for NOS during the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics on Friday, after a Chinese security guard barged into his shot and pulled him away.

Keep Reading Show less