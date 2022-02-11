Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
olympics 2022

An Olympic Figure Skater Failed A Drug Test & Russia Says It's Just A 'Misunderstanding'

She's at risk of losing her gold medals ⛸🏅

Global Staff Writer
An Olympic Figure Skater Failed A Drug Test & Russia Says It's Just A 'Misunderstanding'
@kamilavalieva26 | Instagram

One of the youngest Olympic athletes has had quite a week, after winning gold medals and then suddenly being at risk of losing them due to a failed drug test.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, is in the middle of a major doping scandal in Beijing, after testing positive for a banned substance at another event before the Olympics.

Earlier this week, Valieva bagged two gold medals after she landed not one but two quadruple jumps, becoming the first female to execute the jump in the history of the Olympics successfully. Her drug test results came back shortly after those wins, and now she's one of the youngest Olympic athletes ever to fail a drug test, reported Reuters.

Now her gold medals — and those of her teammates — are up in the air until Tuesday, when an official decision is expected on her doping case.

Officials confirmed on Friday that Valieva had tested positive for a banned heart medication in December, ending days of speculation that Russia was once again using drugs to cheat at the Games. Russia is already banned from using its name, flag and anthem at the Games because it cheated in 2014.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) said it had been protecting Valieva's results because she is a minor, but it released the results because “some in the media did not grant her the same protection and have reported widely on the basis of unofficial information.”

Now it’s official information: Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication that can improve performance, after an event in late December.

According to the ITA, they did not get the positive test result until February 8, more than a month after the sample was given.

The Beijing Olympics has to follow the rules of the International Olympic Committee, which calls for the suspension of athletes and prohibits them from participating in sports under such circumstances.

Russian Olympic officials banned Valieva over the result on Tuesday, then lifted the ban on Wednesday after an appeal, The Associated Press reports. She was back on the ice to train on Thursday.

The reason for their decision to lift the ban is yet to be disclosed, but the Russians are fighting to keep their medals.

The Kremlin has voiced their support for the athlete, and a spokesperson even said that Moscow supports her "infinitely and completely" and that they are convinced that there seems to be "some kind of misunderstanding," reported NBC News.

Other figure skaters also supported Valieva, such as Katarina Witt, a German figure skater.

She wrote on Facebook that "responsible adults should be banned from the sport forever" instead of Valieva.

"As an athlete, you always follow the advice of your confidants, in this case she probably followed her coach and medical team," said Witt.

"Kamila has learned her quadruple jumps with infinite diligence and courage. No doping would have helped her to land these!"

The hearing to decide Valieva's fate is on Tuesday.

Her next figure skating event is also on that day, and she's considered a favourite to win gold — if she's allowed to skate.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

Skier Johannes Strolz Won Gold At The Olympics & His Dad Won The Same Medal 34 Years Ago

They're creating a family legacy 🥇🥇

@johannes_strolz | Instagram

Very few stories are as wholesome as a child following in a parent's footsteps (or in this case, ski tracks).

Austrian skier Johannes Strolz just bagged a gold medal in men's alpine skiing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, 34 years after his father won gold at the Olympics for the same discipline.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

A Teenage Olympic Figure Skater Is Accused Of Doping & Russia Is In The Middle Of It Again

Russia's still being punished for the last doping scandal!

@kamilavalieva26 | Instagram

Russia is being accused of cheating in sports. Again.

Eight years after Russia staged a massive doping conspiracy at the Sochi Winter Games, the country has once again been accused of doping — although Olympic officials aren't saying much about it.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

An Olympic Ski Jumper Just Apologized To Her Entire Country Because Her Suit Was Too Baggy

"My disqualification changed everyone's lives."

CBC, @sara.takanashi | Instagram

Imagine training your whole life for something and then getting disqualified because your clothes were a little too baggy.

That's what happened to Japanese ski jumper Sara Takanashi at the Olympics this week, and it prompted her to issue an emotional apology to her entire country because her ski suit was too big.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Canada's Winter Olympians Get Paid Less For Winning Medals Than Athletes From Other Countries

Some Olympians earn seven figures for a podium spot. 🤑💰

abi_strate | Twitter, @abi.strate | Instagram

If you've ever wondered how much Canada's Winter Olympic athletes get paid for winning a medal — we've got you covered. While it definitely pays to be a winner here, Canadian athletes actually make a lot less than Olympians from other countries.

What many people don't know is that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) itself does not actually dish out any money to athletes — for participation or prize.

Instead, Olympic athletes earn money via medal bonuses in their home country, as well as through endorsements and stipends.

In Canada, they're paid through the Canadian Olympic Committee Athlete Excellence Fund, which is a program that gives competitors performance awards for winning medals.

Keep Reading Show less