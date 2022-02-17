Sections

olympics 2022

Russian Olympian Kamila Valieva Had A Disastrous Final Skate & She Left The Ice In Tears

All eyes were on the teenager because of a doping scandal.

Global Staff Writer
CBC

There'll be no need to cancel any more medal ceremonies at the Olympics, because Russian teenager Kamila Valieva won't be involved.

The 15-year-old struggled under the spotlight of a major doping scandal in her last event of the Games, taking a few hard tumbles during her routine and ultimately finishing in fourth place.

Valieva did not handle the loss well and was seen sobbing while being comforted by her team in the kiss-and-cry area after her results were announced, reported the Associated Press.

She scored 141.93 for her performance and was left with a total of 224.09, which is unusually low for the Olympian who started the Olympics on a bang by breaking multiple records, reported CBC.

Valieva first made headlines at the Olympics when she landed the quadruple jump twice in her routine, becoming the first female figure skater to execute the jump during the Games.

Not only that, but she also happens to be one of the youngest Olympic athletes participating in the Games, making her win that much more impressive.

But she's been at the heart of a major doping scandal since last week, when test results revealed that she had a banned performance-enhancing drug in her system at an event before the Games.

Officials eventually ruled that she could continue to compete in Thursday's event despite the drug test, triggering a ton of anger from other Olympians and people on social media.

Then she bombed, falling multiple times during her routine and losing to her teammate, Anna Shcherbakova, who ended up winning gold during the competition.

The silver medal went to Alexandra Trusova of Russia, while bronze was won by Japanese Olympian Kaori Sakamoto, leaving Valieva with no award.

Many people had a lot of not-so-nice things to say about Valieva's situation, including Sakamoto.

"Do I feel sorry for her? I don't think so. I wouldn't say so," said Sakamoto after the program.

Yikes.

Some on social media felt bad for Valieva as a teenager who trusted the wrong adults, while others were glad to see her fail after being caught cheating. For others, both ideas can co-exist.

"It's devastating that she was put in this situation, on all levels," former Olympic figure skater Polina Edmunds tweeted. She also described Valieva's Olympic experience as "traumatizing."

Although Valieva bombed her routine during the last competition, she's still going home with the record of becoming the first and youngest female athlete to land the quadruple jump, and that's a pretty big win if you ask us.

