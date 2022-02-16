Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
olympics 2022

These Olympic Figure Skaters Might Get Their Medals By Mail Because Russia Made It Awkward

"Four years of hard work just to wait for UPS."

Senior Global Editor
These Olympic Figure Skaters Might Get Their Medals By Mail Because Russia Made It Awkward
@karebearsk8 | Instagram, @timkoleto | Instagram

A bunch of athletes will miss out on the chance to get a medal at the actual Olympics, and it's all because of a teenage athlete from Russia.

Olympic officials say they won't hold any medal ceremonies if figure skater Kamila Valieva is involved, after the 15-year-old was caught with a banned heart medication in her system.

Valieva, 15, tested positive for the drug at a competition before the Olympics, but the results only came out after she had won first place in a team figure skating event in Beijing.

But authorities didn't strip her of her gold medal in the event. Instead, they decided that no one will get a medal in Beijing if Kamila makes it to the podium. Rather, there will be "dignified medal ceremonies" after her status has been sorted out.

And everyone else is not cool with that.

“So everyone's medals are going to be shipped to them? Yay for Olympic moments,” former Olympian Chris Knierim said, according to The Associated Press. "Four years of hard work just to wait for UPS to deliver your Olympic medal. Hope they have tracking numbers at least."

The International Olympic Committee hasn't said exactly how it'll deliver the medals, but they'll likely need to go through the mail at some point to get to the various countries involved.

"She had a positive test," former U.S. Olympian-turned-coach Adam Rippon said of Valieva on Twitter, where he's been ripping the IOC all week.

Rippon described the decision as a "slap in the face to every athlete who plays by the rules," and described the women's event as a "complete joke" because of it.

Officials are still hashing out Valieva's case and no final decision has been made on her team figure skating medal.

Either way, it's a bad look for Russia. The country is already banned from using its name, flag and anthem at the Olympics this year because of a systemic doping program that it ran at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

If Valieva does get to keep the medal, the the other medals will go to the U.S. and Japan, NBC reports. If Valieva's team is disqualified, everyone else gets bumped up and Canada will get a bronze.

Meanwhile, Valieva is leading the figure skating short program at the Olympics, and could cause another incident if she does take first place in the end.

In other words, this might get even more awkward before it's all over.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

These Olympic Power Couples Win Gold For Their Adorable Valentine's Day Moments In Beijing

Love and gold are in the air! 💘

@chockolate02 | Instagram, @miriam_ziegler | Instagram

With the Winter Olympics and Valentine's Day aligning this year, it only makes sense to give a shoutout to all the couples that made us go "aww" with their love stories.

Even some Canadian couples competing in the games made the cut!

Keep ReadingShow less
olympics 2022

A Team Canada Olympian Just Made 'Prom' & 'Met Gala' Outfits From Her Lululemon Kit (VIDEO)

Other looks include "dishwasher at Earl's."

natalie.corless | TikTok

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

While the Team Canada Lululemon outfits have been the subject of much discourse, one thing that's clear is that they're versatile — at least according to Canadian luger Natalie Corless.

Keep ReadingShow less
olympics 2022

Team Canada Athletes Are Involved In Drama At The Beijing Olympics About Who Won Medals

The Canadian athletes were on the podium in first and third place.

@markmcmorris | Instagram, @maxparrot | Instagram

There has been some drama between two Team Canada athletes at the Beijing Olympics about the medals each won, and it has led to a public apology being issued.

In the men's snowboard slopestyle event on February 7, it was a double podium finish for Canada as Mark McMorris took bronze while fellow Canadian Max Parrot won gold.

Keep ReadingShow less
olympics 2022

An Olympic Figure Skater Failed A Drug Test & Russia Says It's Just A 'Misunderstanding'

She's at risk of losing her gold medals ⛸🏅

@kamilavalieva26 | Instagram

One of the youngest Olympic athletes has had quite a week, after winning gold medals and then suddenly being at risk of losing them due to a failed drug test.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, is in the middle of a major doping scandal in Beijing, after testing positive for a banned substance at another event before the Olympics.

Keep ReadingShow less