Kamila Valieva Is The First Skater Ever To Land A 'Quad' At The Olympics & She's Only 15

What did you accomplish at 15? ⛸🥇

Global Staff Writer
CBC, @kamilavalieva26 | Instagram

The Olympics just witnessed a Tonya Harding moment, but instead of a triple axel, a Russian figure skater just pulled off a quadruple jump.

Russian Kamila Valieva, 15, won a gold medal for her team by executing one of the most challenging jumps in the sport, the quadruple, not once but twice in her routine. And she did it as one of the youngest athletes at the Games.

The jump is so complicated that no other female figure skater has managed to ever land the jump during the Olympics until now, reported NPR.

A quadruple jump involves a minimum of four revolutions and no more than five. Despite how difficult they are to execute, they are pretty common in men’s figure skating but rarely ever included in female figure skating routines.

That is, unless you're Valieva, who has pulled this kind of move off before.

Valieva also set records during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in November 2021, where she also successfully executed the quadruple jump.

During her Olympic routine, Valieva successfully executed a quad salchow and a quad toe, two techniques of conducting the quadruple jump. She attempted the jump for a third time during her routine but didn’t land the jump.

Not only did Valieva become the first woman to land the jump in the Olympics, but she’s also one of the youngest athletes competing in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, according to the NBC Olympics.

In addition to the quadruple, Valieva also managed to land the infamously tricky triple axel jump. She became the fourth woman to land the jump in Olympics history.

Valieva now reportedly holds nine figure skating world records, and she's only 15.

The United States won the silver medal and Japan won bronze in the same competition on Monday, but no one else could match Valieva's moves.

