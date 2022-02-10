A Teenage Olympic Figure Skater Is Accused Of Doping & Russia Is In The Middle Of It Again
Russia's still being punished for the last doping scandal!
Russia is being accused of cheating at sports. Again.
Eight years after Russia staged a massive doping conspiracy at the Sochi Winter Games, the country has once again been accused of doping — although Olympic officials aren't saying much about it.
The scandal involves figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, who reportedly tested positive for a banned substance before a European competition last month.
Valieva helped Russia win the figure skating team event on Monday ahead of the U.S. and Japan, but the medal ceremony was cancelled for "legal reasons" that officials did not explain.
Valieva became the first woman ever to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics during that team event, and if things don't change, this will be her first Olympic gold medal.
But The Guardian and others are reporting that Valieva was found to have a banned heart medication in her system in a test sample taken before the European Championship in January, and Olympic officials are now scrambling to sort the issue out.
The World Anti-Doping Agency banned the medication, trimetazidine, in 2014 because it can increase blood flow efficiency and help endurance.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had not confirmed the positive test as of Thursday. The Russian Olympic Committee and the International Skating Union also have not confirmed the result, but they'll have to sort it out because other countries are also waiting to see what happened to their athletes in the event.
The situation has triggered confusion and anger online, especially among people who feel bad for Valieva, one of the youngest athletes at the Games.
I think we can safely assume that a 15 year old kid was just doing what she was ordered to do, and the real villains are her coaching team. #KamilaValieva #OlympicGames #FigureSkating— ChicksDigScars (@ChicksDigScars) 1644426832
Team Russia is currently banned from competing under the nation's name, flag and anthem because of their doping scheme from 2014. Instead, they're listed as athletes from the Russian Olympic Committee.
Valieva was allowed to practice on Thursday despite the accusations, Reuters reports.
"She is not suspended," a spokesperson for the Russian figure skating federation told AP, without saying much else.
IOC spokesperson Mark Adams also refused to comment on "all sorts of speculation that I have also seen overnight."
Adams described it as an ongoing legal case, so we'll have to wait and see how it all plays out.
