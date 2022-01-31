Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
2022 olympics

China Is Accusing The US Of 'Sabotaging' The Olympics By Telling Athletes To Be Terrible

The Winter Games haven't even begun!

Global Staff Writer
China Is Accusing The US Of 'Sabotaging' The Olympics By Telling Athletes To Be Terrible
@olympics | Instagram

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games are set to begin on Friday, but the political games are already underway between China and the U.S.

China's foreign ministry has accused the U.S. of planning to disrupt the Beijing Olympics by paying athletes to underperform during the Games, just so the U.S. can supposedly criticize China and make the country look bad.

The accusations appear in the China Daily, one of the many news outlets controlled by the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

A story in the paper accuses Washington of plotting to cause disturbances at the Games by convincing athletes to perform poorly and protest loudly.

"Sources said the plan is to incite athletes from various countries to express their discontent toward China, play passively in competition and even refuse to take part," the article says, citing unnamed sources.

It also claims that the athletes would get paid for participating in the alleged plot and that the U.S. government would protect them.

China Daily did not publish any evidence to back up its claims, although it did suggest that the U.S. is "attempting to politicize the sports and maliciously disrupt and spoil the Beijing Winter Olympic Games."

The U.S. and several other Western countries have already announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games, although that won't prevent athletes from participating.

The boycotts are in response to several human rights violations by China, such as the silencing of tennis player Peng-Shuai's #MeToo case, and the persecution of Uighurs, a minority Muslim community in western China.

The U.S. embassy in Beijing says that Americans are not taking part in any kind of scheme to bring down the Beijing Olympics.

"We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics," said a spokesperson for the U.S. embassy in Beijing to Reuters. "U.S. athletes are entitled to express themselves freely in line with the spirit and charter of the Olympics, which includes advancing human rights," the spokesman said.

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry doubled down on the claim in a statement to Reuters. The spokesperson also condemned the States' alleged attempt to "buy off" athletes and said such efforts are "doomed to fail."

We'll see who wins more medals in a few weeks!

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

Team USA Athletes Are 'Loving' Their Olympic Skims Outfits & They're Showing Off On TikTok

Kim Kardashian is already a winner at the Olympics!

@maddie_mastro | TikTok, @tessamaud_ | TikTok

The Winter Olympics are days away, and Team USA athletes are already getting their hands on the official uniforms — and underwear — that they'll be wearing at the Games.

U.S. snowboarders Tessa Maud and Maddie Mastro recently showcased their new outfits on on TikTok, where they're seen trying on their new Skims for Team USA collab gear.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Canada's Olympic Athletes Are Arriving In Beijing & Sharing What It's Like At The Games

One athlete said it "feels like a dream." 🥇

@maximelaoun | Instagram, @mellotholz | Instagram

Some of Canada's Olympic athletes who are competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics have arrived and they're posting behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram about what it's like at the Games.

The Beijing Olympics are taking place from February 4 to February 20 and Team Canada athletes will be competing in 109 events throughout the Games.

Keep Reading Show less

Lululemon's New Team Canada Olympic Clothing Is Getting Absolutely Roasted On Twitter

Someone said the red winter jackets make athletes look like an "evil Michelin man." 😬

Courtesy of Canadian Olympic Committee

After the Team Canada Olympic and Paralympic outfits were revealed on October 26, people took to Twitter to roast the fits — which is no surprise since they do look like marshmallows.

Lululemon, which will be the outfitter for the country's top athletes until 2028, unveiled the clothes that Olympians and Paralympics will be wearing throughout the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing including a layered jacket look that's drawing comparisons to the Michelin Man.

Keep Reading Show less

The New Team Canada Olympic Outfits Are Out & They Could Not Be Any Puffier (PHOTOS)

Lululemon really took puffy jackets and went all-in with them!

Jacqueline Swan | Narcity

Ahead of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, the official Team Canada Olympic and Paralympic outfits designed by Lululemon were revealed and the 'fits take puffy jackets to a whole new level.

For the opening ceremony, athletes will wear a red down jacket layered on top of a red parka. There are even straps on the inside of the jacket so it can be worn like a backpack.

Keep Reading Show less