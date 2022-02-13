Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
olympics 2022

A Team Canada Olympian Just Made 'Prom' & 'Met Gala' Outfits From Her Lululemon Kit (VIDEO)

Other looks include "dishwasher at Earl's."

Trending Staff Writer
A Team Canada Olympian Just Made 'Prom' & 'Met Gala' Outfits From Her Lululemon Kit (VIDEO)
natalie.corless | TikTok

While the Team Canada Lululemon outfits have been the subject of much discourse, one thing that's clear is that they're versatile — at least according to Canadian luger Natalie Corless.

In a TikTok posted by Corless, she takes suggestions from friends on occasions that she could dress her Team Canada gear up, or down, to fit. And the suggestions were both endearing and a little bit out there.

Some of the looks Corless pulled off (to varying degrees of success) include Met Gala, power walking, prom and, of course, Olympics opening ceremony, which is already an iconic look.

One of the most unexpected suggestions was "dishwasher at Earl's," which is an occasion that we didn't know you needed that much of a fit for but is fun nonetheless.

@natalie.corless

This took forever haha @teamcanada @lululemon #teamcanada #luge #beijing2022 #olympics #lululemon

When the Team Canada 'fits were first announced, they were totally roasted online. Some people called the kit "ugly" or like an "evil Michelin Man."

However, the video really goes to show that, with some ingenuity and creativity on your part, it actually has a lot of variety.

While Corless does make the clothing look great, if you want to copy it you might need to do some saving up. That's because even just the mittens from Lululemon will set you back a cool $68. Ouch!

Natalie Corless is one of the many Team Canada Olympians competing in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics who've been documenting what it's like to be a competitor at the Games.

Full marks for your Lululemon 'fit, Corless!

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

Team Canada Athletes Are Involved In Drama At The Beijing Olympics About Who Won Medals

The Canadian athletes were on the podium in first and third place.

@markmcmorris | Instagram, @maxparrot | Instagram

There has been some drama between two Team Canada athletes at the Beijing Olympics about the medals each won, and it has led to a public apology being issued.

In the men's snowboard slopestyle event on February 7, it was a double podium finish for Canada as Mark McMorris took bronze while fellow Canadian Max Parrot won gold.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

An Olympic Figure Skater Failed A Drug Test & Russia Says It's Just A 'Misunderstanding'

She's at risk of losing her gold medals ⛸🏅

@kamilavalieva26 | Instagram

One of the youngest Olympic athletes has had quite a week, after winning gold medals and then suddenly being at risk of losing them due to a failed drug test.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, is in the middle of a major doping scandal in Beijing, after testing positive for a banned substance at another event before the Olympics.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Skier Johannes Strolz Won Gold At The Olympics & His Dad Won The Same Medal 34 Years Ago

They're creating a family legacy 🥇🥇

@johannes_strolz | Instagram

Very few stories are as wholesome as a child following in a parent's footsteps (or in this case, ski tracks).

Austrian skier Johannes Strolz just bagged a gold medal in men's alpine skiing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, 34 years after his father won gold at the Olympics for the same discipline.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

A Teenage Olympic Figure Skater Is Accused Of Doping & Russia Is In The Middle Of It Again

Russia's still being punished for the last doping scandal!

@kamilavalieva26 | Instagram

Russia is being accused of cheating in sports. Again.

Eight years after Russia staged a massive doping conspiracy at the Sochi Winter Games, the country has once again been accused of doping — although Olympic officials aren't saying much about it.

Keep Reading Show less