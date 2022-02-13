A Team Canada Olympian Just Made 'Prom' & 'Met Gala' Outfits From Her Lululemon Kit (VIDEO)
Other looks include "dishwasher at Earl's."
While the Team Canada Lululemon outfits have been the subject of much discourse, one thing that's clear is that they're versatile — at least according to Canadian luger Natalie Corless.
In a TikTok posted by Corless, she takes suggestions from friends on occasions that she could dress her Team Canada gear up, or down, to fit. And the suggestions were both endearing and a little bit out there.
Some of the looks Corless pulled off (to varying degrees of success) include Met Gala, power walking, prom and, of course, Olympics opening ceremony, which is already an iconic look.
One of the most unexpected suggestions was "dishwasher at Earl's," which is an occasion that we didn't know you needed that much of a fit for but is fun nonetheless.
@natalie.corless
This took forever haha @teamcanada @lululemon #teamcanada #luge #beijing2022 #olympics #lululemon
When the Team Canada 'fits were first announced, they were totally roasted online. Some people called the kit "ugly" or like an "evil Michelin Man."
However, the video really goes to show that, with some ingenuity and creativity on your part, it actually has a lot of variety.
While Corless does make the clothing look great, if you want to copy it you might need to do some saving up. That's because even just the mittens from Lululemon will set you back a cool $68. Ouch!
Natalie Corless is one of the many Team Canada Olympians competing in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics who've been documenting what it's like to be a competitor at the Games.
Full marks for your Lululemon 'fit, Corless!