olympics 2022

Team Canada Has Athletes From Nearly Every Province & Territory Competing In Beijing 2022

And even one athlete from the U.S. 😲

Trending Staff Writer
Among Team Canada's 215 Winter Olympians, every single Canadian province, one of the three territories and even a U.S. state is represented!

Canadians from all across the country are going to be competing in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and they're going to be taking part in 14 different sports.

According to Team Canada, the province that has the most competitors hailing from it is Ontario, with 59 athletes competing at the games.

After that, it's Quebec with just two fewer at 57. Next up is Alberta with 41 athletes, followed by B.C., with 32 contenders.

That’s not all. Manitoba has nine hometown heroes to cheer on, Saskatchewan has six, Nova Scotia has four and Newfoundland and Labrador has produced three Olympians for the 2022 winter games.

P.E.I. and New Brunswick both have an athlete each to root for, while the only territory with an Olympian this year was Yukon, which cross-country skier Dahria Beatty calls home.

Not only is almost every Canadian province and territory represented, but Team Canada also has an athlete from a U.S. state.

Figure skater Keegan Messing was born and raised in Girdwood, Alaska, and has previously competed for Team U.S.A. His dual-citizenship has allowed him to join, and rep, Team Canada, too.

This year, Canada’s Olympic roster is the closest it's ever been in Canadian history to full gender parity, with 106 women and 109 men competing.

On top of that, the oldest athlete competing for us this year is Jennifer Jones, 47, while the youngest is Brooke D’Hondt, 16.

Team Canada also includes four second-generation Olympians this year, five sets of siblings, and 117 Olympic rookies. Wow!

The 2022 Beijing Olympics will be broadcast on TV and online, starting with the Opening Ceremony on February 4 at 6:30 a.m. ET.

