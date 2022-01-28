Trending Tags

olympics 2022

Canada's Olympic Athletes Are Arriving In Beijing & Sharing What It's Like At The Games

One athlete said it "feels like a dream." 🥇

@maximelaoun | Instagram, @mellotholz | Instagram

Some of Canada's Olympic athletes who are competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics have arrived and they're posting behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram about what it's like at the Games.

The Beijing Olympics are taking place from February 4 to February 20 and Team Canada athletes will be competing in 109 events throughout the Games.

Canada is sending 215 athletes, and all 10 provinces and one territory are represented on the national team.

There are 60 athletes from Ontario, 57 from Quebec, 40 from Alberta, 32 from B.C., nine from Manitoba, six from Saskatchewan, four from Nova Scotia, three from Newfoundland and one each from New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Yukon.

There is also one competitor on Team Canada who lives in Alaska and is a dual citizen of Canada and the U.S.

With these Games, there are three Olympic villages where athletes will live and hang out throughout the tournament.

The one in the Beijing zone will mostly house athletes competing in ice sports, the Yanqing one has an athlete-centred design concept and the one in Zhangjiakou will accommodate over 2,500 athletes and team officials.

Here are six Team Canada athletes who have posted about their time at the 2022 Winter Games so far!

Melissa Lotholz

Melissa Lotholz, who's competing in bobsleigh, posted a bunch of photos of what "village life" is like at the Beijing Olympics at different spots around the complex.

Sarah Nurse

Women's ice hockey player Sarah Nurse shared a photo of her standing behind the rings at Beijing Olympic Park.

"Woke up feeling Olympic," Nurse said on Instagram.

She helped Canada win a silver medal at her first Games back in 2018!

Pascal Dion

Pascal Dion is competing in short track speed skating in Beijing and he posted a photo of himself showing off the Lululemon apparel and the interesting architecture at the Olympic village.

He made his Olympic debut at PyeongChang in 2018 and was a member of the bronze medal-winning men's 5000-metre relay team.

Jordan Pierre-Gilles

This is Jordan Pierre-Gilles' first time competing in the Olympics and his event is short track speed skating.

He shared a photo of himself posing with the Olympic rings and said it "feels like a dream."

Maxime Laoun

Since Lululemon is the official outfitter of Team Canada, the athletes got a bunch of clothes to wear throughout the Games and short track speed skater Maxime Laoun posted a photo of him lying on a bed in the Olympic village that's covered in the Lululemon gear.

"Paradise," Laoun said on Instagram.

Natalie Spooner

Natalie Spooner, who's a player on Canada's women's ice hockey team, posted a photo with some of her teammates posing with the Olympic rings.

"Can't talk right now, doing cute roommate… stuff!" Spooner said.

She won gold at the Games in Sochi in 2014 and silver at PyeongChang in 2018 with the hockey team.

