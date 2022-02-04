Canadian Athletes To Follow On Instagram & TikTok During The Beijing 2022 Olympic Games
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Olympic Games and cheer on Team Canada.
The 2022 Winter Olympic Games are right around the corner, and it’s time for Team Canada to show the world what it’s made of. Winter sports and Canada go together like peanut butter and jelly. (Seriously, name a better duo — we'll wait.)
Whether you're a sports fan, an athlete or just feeling that patriotic love, you probably can't wait for the games to finally begin.
Crowd cheers can motivate athletes and even help them perform better. But this year, due to COVID-19 protocols, international fans won’t be able to fill the stands at the 2022 Olympic Games.
Sarah Nurse
@sarahnurse
We did it! Long trek but we finally made it to Beijing! ✈️ #Olympics #TeamCanada
TikTok: @sarahnurse
Sport: Women's Ice Hockey
Who She Is: Sarah Nurse started skating at age 3. Today, she’s an Olympic medalist and a member of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.
This year, she hopes to take home the gold.
Mark McMorris
Instagram: @markmcmorris
Sport: Snowboarding
Who He Is: Two-time Olympic medalist Mark McMorris is a snowboarder who turned pro in 2010, specializing in slopestyle and big air events.
Mark is Canada's first slopestyle Olympic medalist (woot woot) and the first athlete in the world to land a backside triple cork 1440. Don't forget to show your support and cheer him on at Beijing 2022.
Piper Gilles
@pipergilles
Beijing Olympics here we come!!! #teamcanada #olympian #canada #skatingtok #beijing2022 #fyp #viral @lululemon
TikTok: @pipergilles
Sport: Ice Dance
Who She Is: 2021 ISU Championships World bronze medalist Piper Gilles has been representing Canada worldwide alongside her partner, Paul Poirier, since 2011. Through her skating, Piper hopes to honour her mother, who passed away in 2018.
Show Piper some support by following her on TikTok — where you’ll find fun dances and behind-the-scenes footage of her practice — and sending over a personalized message or video.
Paul Poirier
Instagram: @pauldpoirier
Sport: Ice Dance
Who He Is: Piper's partner, Paul Poirier, is also a 2021 ISU World Championships bronze medallist. On top of that, he’s a three-time Four Continents medallist, a 2019 Skate Canada International champion and a two-time Canadian national champion.
Plus, Paul’s an advocate for the queer community, actively supporting the next generation of LGBTQ+ athletes.
Charles Hamelin
Instagram: @charleshamelin
Sport: Short-Track Speed Skating
Who He Is: Charles Hamelin is a Canadian short-track speed skater who has accumulated five medals (three gold, one silver and one bronze) over the course of his time in the Olympic world.
He's won a total of 13 world titles and a whopping 41 world-championship medals, garnering the love of fans across Canada along the way.
