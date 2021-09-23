Trending Tags

Lululemon Is Going To Be Making Canada's Official Olympic Outfits Starting Next Year

Yes, obviously there are Team Canada leggings.

@katie.20.100_ | Instagram, @lululemon | Instagram

If you're an Olympian or Paralympian you might want to start getting used to wearing leggings because lululemon is officially the new outfitter of Team Canada and they'll start dressing our athletes by 2022.

In a press release, lululemon announced the partnership will start at the Winter 2022 games and continue all the way through until after the L.A. 2028 Games.

The company has already released articles of their first collection to the public, featuring long-sleeve shirts, crews, pullover hoodies and more.

The partnership means that all Canadian athletes, coaches and team members will get lululemon clothing for their opening ceremony, medal ceremony, closing ceremony and for just hanging out at the Athletes' Village.

Lululemon is taking over from Hudson's Bay as the official partner, who got in some hot water with Canadians for their extreme denim designs for the Tokyo Olympics.

