You Can Get Into The Paris 2024 Olympics For Free By Volunteering & Here's How To Apply
The deadline is right around the corner!
The Olympics has always been an event that brings people together from all around the world, and now you can be a part of that community by volunteering at the Paris Olympics in 2024.
If you're interested in attending the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in France but don't want to spend a fortune on tickets, there's good news for you. You can attend the games for free by volunteering.
While volunteering won't cover the cost of flights and accommodation, it will provide you with an unparalleled behind-the-scenes experience of the Games.
Volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring the events run smoothly, from welcoming athletes and guiding spectators to distributing equipment and assisting with transportation schedules.
You can also get a front-row seat to history in the making and see some of the world's top athletes in the best (or worst) moments of their lives.
Here is everything you need to know about the dream job, and application deadlines are creeping up, so hurry up and get cracking:
Can I volunteer for the Paris 2024 Olympics?
To apply for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as a volunteer, you have to fill out an online application.
The online application consists of three parts: your personal information, a role-matching form, and finally submitting your application.
The second section is the most dense part of the application and involves two series of 90 questions, which should take about 20 minutes to complete. Once you finish this form, you’ll be suggested roles that would fit you best based on your answers.
What are the requirements to volunteer for the 2024 Olympics in Paris?
To be eligible to apply, you must be 18 years or older by January 1, 2024, and fluent in either French or English.
You also have to be available to work for at least 10 days between the opening ceremony of the Olympics and two days after the closing ceremony of the Paralympics Games.
When are the Paris Olympics?
The 2024 Paris Summer Games will run from July 26 until August 11, 2024.
The 2024 Paralympics will run from August 28 until September 8, 2024.
What is it like to volunteer at the Olympics?
The role essentially involves working during the Olympics so you would have to be available and in Paris during the summer of 2024. The Olympic and Paralympic Games run from July 12, 2024 to September 10, 2024.
The volunteer is responsible for ensuring people have a “high-quality experience” according to the FAQ page on the website.
They would also be responsible for “supporting athletic performance” and “helping activities run smoothly.”
It's important to note that volunteering only guarantees access to the events you're assigned to work.
What do Olympic volunteers have to pay for?
You won’t be paid as an Olympic volunteer since it’s obviously a voluntary position, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get other benefits.
You will get free public transit passes and your food will be covered, according to the Paris 2024 volunteer FAQ.
Unfortunately, your flights and accommodation will not be covered by Paris 2024, so if you want to participate as a volunteer, you’ll need to start saving up money for the games to make it happen.
What is the volunteer application deadline for Paris 2024?
The application deadline is May 3, 2023, so you better get that application submitted so you can live out your dream Parisian summer.
When do I find out if I've been chosen as an Olympic volunteer?
The organizing committee will review the applications over the summer and notify successful applicants between September and December 2023.
Attending the Olympics can be an expensive endeavor, but volunteering or attending free events is a great way to experience the excitement of the games without breaking the bank.
If you're interested in attending the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, consider volunteering or checking out the open events to make your dream a reality.