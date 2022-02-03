Sections

These Athletes From Tropical Countries Beat The Odds To Reach The 2022 Winter Olympics

Will one of them be the first to win a Winter Olympic medal?

@100thofasec | Instagram, @matthewwilson89 | Instagram

The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place February 4-20 in Beijing, China, where more than 80 tropical nations are expected to compete. For the participating athletes, just qualifying is a huge feat as no athlete from a tropical country has ever won a medal in the Winter Games.

Jamaica’s iconic bobsled team, depicted in the Disney movie Cool Runnings, may come to mind when you think of athletes from warm-weather countries defying the odds to compete in a winter sport. Then there’s the story of Alpine skier Shannon-Ogbani Abeda, born in Canada after his parents fled war in their home country of Eritrea. Abeda will represent Eritrea at the Winter Games.

For many of these athletes, it’s more than just adapting to a frigid environment by wearing extra layers of clothing. There are other factors, especially for those just starting out, such as purchasing equipment, which is often costly; finding places to train, which requires leaving tropical countries for colder places for the outdoor-sports athletes; and of course, attracting funding from sponsors. Several athletes, such as Kellie Delka, have turned to family and friends for help to financially fulfill their Olympic dream.

A qualification system for athletes is in place for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Additionally, Beijing will enforce COVID-19 testing measures for Winter Games participants that require at least two negative pre-departure tests, testing upon arrival at the airport and daily PCR testing.

Stacker identified 18 tropical countries scheduled to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Tropical countries are found between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. Countries with borders that overlap the tropical and non-tropical regions are regarded as partially tropical. Puerto Rico, although not an independent country, is included on the list because it has a separate Olympic committee from the United States.

Bolivia

Fully tropical

To date, Bolivia is the only South American country whose athletes have never won an Olympic medal. During the upcoming Winter Games in Beijing, Bolivia will be represented by Austrian-born Simon Breitfuss Kammerlander, set to compete in the Alpine skiing events. Timo Juhani Gronlund from Finland will represent Bolivia in the cross-country skiing category.


Brazil

Partially tropical

Brazil made its Olympic debut in 1920 during the Summer Games in Antwerp, Belgium. Athletes won gold, silver and bronze medals, all in shooting sports. This year, Brazilian athletes will compete in five sports: cross-country skiing, Alpine skiing, freestyle, skeleton, and bobsled. Jaqueline Mourão, a 46-year-old cyclist and cross-country skier, will compete in the Olympic games for her eighth time and has made history as the first Brazilian woman to compete in both the Winter and Summer Olympics. Bruna Moura and Manex Silva will join Mourão at the cross-country skiing venue. The bobsled team has the highest number of Brazilian representatives with Edson Bindillati, Edson Martins, Erick Vianna, Rafael Souza, and Jefferson Sabino.


Colombia

Fully tropical

Colombia will have representation in the disciplines of Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, and speed skating. Michael Poettoz will compete in the Olympics for the third time and is the first man to represent Colombia in Alpine skiing. Carlos Quintana will compete in cross-country skiing and Laura Gomez, a speed skater, will be participating in her second Winter Olympics.


Ecuador

Fully tropical

Ecuador made its debut in the Winter Olympics in 2018 in cross-country skiing. This year at the Winter Games in Beijing, Sarah Escobar will be the first woman to represent the country as she competes in Alpine skiing. The first Olympic medal to be won by an Ecuadorian was by a racewalker at the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta.


Eritrea

Fully tropical

In 2018, Eritrea participated in the Winter Olympics for the first time in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Eritrea made its Olympic debut in 2000 at the Summer Games in Sydney, Australia. Shannon-Ogbnai Abeda, an Alpine skier who lives in Canada, will represent the country at the Winter Games this year.


Ghana

Fully tropical

Utah-based athlete Akwasi Frimpong made history in 2018 when he became the first-ever skeleton athlete from Ghana to compete in the Olympics. Frimpong lives in Utah but has been training in Russia for several weeks. He has been coping with an Achilles injury but will not let that stop him from pushing for his dream.


Haiti

Fully tropical

Haiti will make its Winter Olympics debut at the 2022 Games, a huge feat for the small Caribbean island beset by intense poverty and recent natural disasters. Haiti will be represented by 19-year-old Alpine skier Richardson Viano. Viano will be joined by teammate Mackenson Florindo, who will act as a reserve in the event Viano is injured or unable to compete. Haiti first appeared in the Olympics in 1900 at the Summer Games in Paris.


India

Partially tropical

Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan will carry his country’s flag as the sole athlete from India. The 31-year-old is India’s first athlete to qualify for two different Olympic events—the slalom and giant slalom—at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Khan is currently training in Austria.


Jamaica

Fully tropical

Jamaica, known for producing the fastest sprinters in the world, is making history again. For the first time ever, athletes from the land of Bob Marley and Usain Bolt will compete in three bobsled events at this year’s Winter Olympics. The Caribbean island’s bobsled team made its debut in the 1988 Winter Olympics in Alberta, Calgary, and their underdog story inspired the 1993 movie, Cool Runnings. British-born international DJ-turned-athlete Benjamin Alexander is also making his mark in history for the Caribbean nation by becoming Jamaica’s first Alpine skier. Alexander, who is of Jamaican lineage, will be the only Alpine skier to represent the island at the 2022 Games.


Madagascar

Partially tropical

The people of Madagascar, the second-largest island country in the world, are hoping to make history at the 2022 Winter Games. After several years of participating in the Olympics, Madagascar has never won a medal. Alpine skier Mialitiana Clerc became the first woman to compete for Madagascar, her country of birth, at the 2018 Winter Olympics and plans to represent it again at the upcoming Games.


Malaysia

Fully tropical

Malaysia, widely known for its coastal beaches, would seem like an unlikely contender in any winter sport, but the Southeast Asian country is just that. Malaysian athletes first appeared in a Winter Olympics at the 2018 Games and will try for a medal again at this year’s Games. Among those returning will be Jeffrey Webb, who will represent the country again in Alpine skiing, and teenager Aruwin Salehhuddin, who will be the first Malaysian woman to ever ski at the Games for Malaysia. Salehhuddin has been training in Croatia.


Mexico

Partially tropical

Although Mexican athletes have participated in several Winter Olympics, none have won any medals. Sarah Schleper, an Alpine skier who is a former member of the U.S. Ski Team, will represent Mexico at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Schleper, a mother of two, married a Mexican citizen in 2009 and has been competing for Mexico since obtaining dual citizenship in 2014. Donovan Carrillo, born in Zapopan, Mexico, will be the first Mexican figure skater to compete for his country at a Winter Olympics since 1992. Carillo has been training at an undersized rink inside a shopping mall in León, Mexico.


Nigeria

Fully tropical

Samuel Ikpefan, a French-born cross-country skier, will represent Nigeria in this year’s Winter Olympics. Ikpefan is the first male athlete to represent Nigeria in the Winter Games on the heels of a series of historical milestones, including being the first Nigerian to compete in the 2021 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Germany and the 2021 World Cup in Sweden. His father was born in Nigeria.


Peru

Fully tropical

Peruvian athletes first appeared in the Winter Olympics in 2010 and 2014 and will be at the Games again this year. Ornella Oettl Reyes, born in Germany, will represent Peru, her mother’s native country, in Alpine skiing. In February, the daily average high temperature in Lima, Peru, (where it’s summer) is 80 degrees, so her Peruvian fans will be literally sweating over her performances.


Philippines

Fully tropical

The Philippines is known for its abundance of beaches and exotic fruits, a far cry from anything related to winters in northern climes. But sports fans in the Southeast Asian country are hoping that Asa Miller, the nation’s sole representative in Beijing, will make his mark. Miller will compete in the slalom and giant slalom events.


Puerto Rico

Fully tropical

Puerto Rican athletes appeared in the Winter Olympics for the first time in 1984 and will be sending two athletes to the 2022 Games in Beijing. Kellie Delka, a skeleton athlete originally from Texas, will represent Puerto Rico, where she’s lived for several years. So will William Flaherty, who is just 17, in the slalom and giant slalom events. Delka and Flaherty will be co-flag bearers in the opening ceremony.


Thailand

Fully tropical

Four Thai athletes qualified to compete in the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Siblings Karen and Mark Chanloung, dual citizens of Italy and Thailand, previously represented the Italian national team. They will compete in cross-country skiing. Nicola Zanon and Mida Jaiman will represent Thailand in Alpine skiing. Thailand participated in the Winter Games for the first time in 2002.

