Jamaica's Bobsled Team Is Heading To The Olympics & We're Ready For A 'Cool Runnings' 2
Jamaica, you got a bobsled team again!
Jamaica just proved — again — that you don’t need to be from a place with snow to train athletes for the Winter Olympics.
The Caribbean nation just qualified for three bobsled events at the Beijing Winter Games next month, and it's making people nostalgic for the first time this happened.
That was back in 1988, when Jamaica sent a four-man bobsled team to the Winter Olympics in Calgary. They didn't win any medals but they did inspire Cool Runnings, a classic '90s Disney movie starring John Candy.
Jamaica hasn't had a men's bobsled team at the Olympics since 1998, but that's about to change.
"JAMAICA, WE HAVE A BOBSLED TEAM HEADING TO BEIJING!" Team Jamaica wrote on Instagram on Monday.
Jamaica landed spots in the men's four-man and two-man bobsled events, and they also scored a spot in the women's monobob, a new event at this year's Games.
The four-man team hasn't been announced but the sled's pilot is expected to be Shanwayne Stephens, NBC News reports.
Stephens spoke about following in the footsteps of the athletes who inspired Cool Runnings on Tuesday after the win.
"Everybody knows the film Cool Runnings. It's a very iconic film, and the meaning behind the whole film is, I think, what people really can relate to," he said in a video interview with celebrity booking platform Pickstar.
"No matter who you are or where you're from, if you really want to achieve something you can go out and achieve it, and I think it's the same for the guys here."
The Beijing Olympics start on February 4 and run until February 20.