All Canadian Athletes Going To The 2022 Olympics Must Be Fully Vaccinated To Compete

Below is an up-to-date list of all of Canada's medals at the Tokyo Paralympics so far!
Gold Medal: Men's 1500 Metres
Victoria, B.C.'s Nate Riech picked up Canada's fifth gold medal of the Games, setting a Paralympic record as he did.
Finishing more than four seconds ahead of second place, Riech — who set a world record in the event earlier this year — has now won his first-ever Paralympic medal.
Bronze Medal: Women's 100 Metres
Sprinter Marissa Papaconstantinou, from Toronto, won her first Paralympic medal and set a personal best time in the T64 dash.
Her 100-metre final time of 13.07 seconds required a photo finish before she realized she won the bronze medal.
Gold Medal: Women's 50-Metre Butterfly
Danielle Dorris won gold in Tokyo in the 50-metre butterfly and smashed the world record with a time of 32.99 seconds.
It was her second medal of the Games, after winning silver in the 100-metre backstroke.
Silver Medal: Men's Wheelchair 800 Metres
Brent Lakatos claimed another medal at the Tokyo Games, this time winning silver in the T53 800 metres.
He recorded a time of 1:36.32, less than three-tenths of a second behind gold medallist Pongsakorn Paeyo of Thailand.
Silver Medal: Women's 100-Metre Backstroke
Quebecer Aurélie Rivard continued her domination in the pool, swimming to her 10th career Paralympic medal by claiming silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke.
The podium spot notched up her fifth medal at the Tokyo Games.
Silver Medal: Men's 100-Metre T53 Wheelchair Race
Brent Lakatos claimed silver in the men's 100-metre final in the T53 classification.
He recorded a time of 14.55 seconds, missing out on gold by just three-tenths of a second.
Gold Medal: S10 Women's 400-Metre Freestyle
Quebecer Aurélie Rivard won her third medal of the Tokyo Games, claiming gold in the S10 400-metre freestyle event.
Her time of four minutes 24.08 seconds also beat her own world record by five seconds.
Gold Medal: Men's Shotput
Shot putter Greg Stewart, of Kamloops, B.C., set a Paralympic record with his first throw of the day - an incredible 16.75 metres.
It was good enough for him to top the field and claim gold in the F46 classification.
Bronze Medal: Men's 400 metres
Canadian sprinter Zachary Gingras set a personal-best time in the men's 400 metres to win a bronze medal.
The 20-year-old from Markham, Ontario, ran into the bronze medal position with a time of 50.85 seconds.
Silver Medal: Women's 100-metre Backstroke
Swimmer Danielle Dorris claimed a silver medal in the women's 100-metre backstroke. Dorris, who was born in Moncton, New Brunswick, produced a time of 1 minute, 21.91 seconds in the S7 class, just missing out on gold by seven-tenths of a second.
Bronze Medal: Women's 4x100-metre Relay
Canada's first team medal comes in women's swimming, thanks to the four-piece team of Morgan Bird, Katarina Roxon, Sabrina Duchesne and Aurélie Rivard. This is Rivard's third medal at this year's Games (two bronze and one gold), and she anchored the team to success behind Italy and Australia. Canada didn't originally medal, but the team claimed bronze after disqualifications to Great Britain and the U.S.
Silver Medal: Men's 400-metre
Canada's 10th medal at the Paralympic Games was Brent Lakatos' second. The wheelchair racer set a personal best on August 29 when he came in second in the men's 400-metre race. It's his ninth Paralympic medal, which means he's gearing up for double digits!
Bronze Medal: Men's Triathalon
Alberta is getting in on this year's Paralympic success thanks to triathlete Stefan Daniel, who ran, swam and biked his way to a silver medal in his competition. Daniel is no stranger to amazing moments since becoming the first Canadian triathlete to ever win a medal in a Paralympic Games, also winning silver in 2016.
Silver Medal: Men's 5,000-metre
Canada's eighth medal in the Tokyo Paralympics came thanks to Brent Lakatos, who finished second in the men's T54 5,000-metre race. The Québecois wheelchair racer is fresh off winning the London marathon in 2020, the first Canadian to do so in a decade. Amazingly, this is Lakatos's EIGHTH medal at the Paralympics, after successes in Rio and London.
Gold Medal: Women's Freestyle
Canada has struck gold! Swimmer Aurélie Rivard — who already won bronze at this year's Paralympics — has come in clutch for her country once again, breaking a world record in the meantime. Rivard's time in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle was 58.14, almost two whole seconds ahead of her closest competitor. Congratulations, Aurélie, and here's to a few more golds along the way!
Silver Medal: Women's Judo
Canada's fifth medal at the 2021 Paralympics came in the women's judo! Priscilla Gagné took the silver early on August 27, just losing out to Algeria's Cherine Abdellaoui. After just missing out on a bronze medal in Rio 2016, Gagné's win will surely feel all the sweeter.
Silver Medal: Women's Cycling
Not many people can say they've competed at the Olympics, just like not many people can say they've competed at the Paralympics. Even fewer can say they've been to both, but that's what Kate O'Brien gets to brag about now. O'Brien raced in the 2016 Rio Olympics with Team Canada before a serious head injury in 2017. However, she returned to international sport as a Paralympian and has now won a silver medal in the women's C4-C5 500-metre time trial.
Silver Medal: Men's 100-metre Backstroke
With a time of 59.70 seconds (three seconds behind Belarus's Ihar Boki, who produced a world-record time of his own), Quebecer Nicolas-Guy Turbide grabbed Canada's fourth medal of the Paralympic Games. Turbide has now improved on his bronze medal result from Rio 2016, where he made his Games debut.
Silver Medal: Men's Cycling
Canada's first silver medal was won early on Thursday morning thanks to cyclist Tristen Chernove, who medalled in the men's C1 3,000-metre individual pursuit. Chernove is no stranger to Paralympic success, having won three medals — a gold, a silver, and a bronze — in Rio five years ago.
Bronze Medal: Women's 50-metre Freestyle
Just a few hours after Canada recorded its first medal at the Games, Quebec's Aurélie Rivard doubled the country's total with a bronze medal in the women's 50-metre freestyle. Pipping her closest rival's time by just one-fifteenth of a second, this is her third Paralympics and she's won a medal in each of those appearances. That includes a silver medal win at London 2012, when she was just 16 years old.
Bronze Medal: Women's Cycling
Canada's first medal at the 2021 Paralympics came courtesy of cyclist Keely Shaw, who beat Australian Meg Lemon by over a second and a half to claim bronze in the women's C4 3,000-metre cycling. This is the first-ever Paralympic medal for the Saskatchewan-born Shaw, who has only been competing in the sport since 2016!