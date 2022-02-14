Sections

olympics 2022

These Olympic Power Couples Win Gold For Their Adorable Valentine's Day Moments In Beijing

Love and gold are in the air! 💘

Global Staff Writer
@chockolate02 | Instagram, @miriam_ziegler | Instagram

With the Winter Olympics and Valentine's Day aligning this year, it only makes sense to give a shoutout to all the couples that made us go "aww" with their love stories.

Even some Canadian couples competing in the games made the cut!

Here are some of the most adorable athletes at the Games on Valentine's Day.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates


Many people are lucky in love, but few are fortunate enough to call each other friends before partners, except for this lucky Olympics couple.

The Team USA figure skaters have been a pair since 2017, but their time together goes way back before that. They even went on a few dates as teens before finally coming back together after years of friendship.

Kim Meylemans and Nicole Silveira

They met during the World Cup, and three years later they are still going strong. This couple defies the odds in many ways, including that they both represent entirely different countries yet manage to keep their difference aside when it comes to sharing their love.

During an interview with Today, Meylemans opened up about sharing her struggles with coming to terms with her identity and relationship with Silveira.

Seems like they're doing pretty good now since Meylemans made their relationship public with a sweet Christmas post in 2021.

Miriam Ziegler and Severin Kiefer


This Austrian couple is entering their third Olympics together, and they still can't get enough of each other.

Even though they are very much in love, they know how to keep their sport first.

"Our on ice relationship is very professional. We have a pretty good way of separating our on ice partnership with what we have away from skating and don't let problems that occur on the ice interfere with our relationship off the ice," said Kiefer during an interview with Skate Guard 1.

Blayre Turnbull and Ryan Sommer

There aren’t that many cool places to reunite with your soulmate after three long months, but the Olympic Games are definitely up there as one of the coolest.

After spending a long period apart due to COVID-19 protocols, this Canadian couple was finally able to reunite and celebrate being at the Olympics together during the opening ceremony in Beijing.

They got engaged this past year and have since won Canadians' hearts.

Misato Komatsubara and Tim Koleto

This couple is not only winning our hearts this Olympic season but they're also leaving Beijing with bronze medals!

"When Misato and I met, it was a crossroads of life for both of us. We share not only a love for skating, but a dedication and sense of responsibility and respect for the sacrifices our families have made," said Koleto to Edges of Glory.

