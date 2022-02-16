Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
olympics 2022

US-Born Olympian Eileen Gu Is China's Biggest Star & She's Made $30M Since Switching Sides

Started in California, now she's here 💰💰💰

Global Staff Writer
US-Born Olympian Eileen Gu Is China's Biggest Star & She's Made $30M Since Switching Sides
@eileen_gu_ | Instagram

Changing teams at the Olympics has been like winning the lottery for Eileen Gu.

The gold medal-winning skier is reportedly raking in seven figures after deciding to represent China at the Olympics, even though she was born and raised in California.

The Olympian has an American dad and a Chinese mother, and she decided to switch teams in 2019 to represent her mother's native country, China.

And boy, was that the right move to make.

Since swapping teams, the Olympic skier has made an estimated $42 million since the beginning of last year just in endorsements and ad campaigns, reported Yahoo Sports. Another estimate puts her earnings at over $30 million, which is still pretty great.

Not only is Gu an Olympic athlete, but she's also a model and is signed by one of the world's most renowned modelling agencies, IMG Models, who also represent the Hadid sisters.

Gu has deals with Estee Lauder, Victoria's Secret, Oakley and Tiffany & Co., Reuters reports. She's also making serious bank off a line of sponsored ski suits that are sold in China. And there are many more deals on top of that.

"If you look at the most successful athletes like Michael Phelps, I think we were talking about earning up to $100 million," Michael Payne, a former marketing boss for the IOC, told Reuters. "There's no question that if she continues to bring in the golds, she will be in the same league."

Gu won a gold medal for women's big air freestyle skiing last week and added a silver medal for women's slopestyle freestyle skiing this week at the Beijing Olympics.

Those medals have reportedly made her one of the most bankable stars in China right now.

Campaign Asia, a PR news site, estimates that Gu earns approximately $2.5 million for every deal she makes.

But all that fame has also cost her some respect with American athletes.

"Eileen is from California, not from China, and her decision seems opportunistic," Jen Hudak, a former Winter X Games gold medalist, said to the New York Post.

"She became the athlete she is because she grew up in the United States, where she had access to premier training grounds and coaching that, as a female, she might not have had in China.

"This makes me sad. It would be nice to see the medals going to America."

Gu has become both a hero and a villain on social media, depending on whether you're in the U.S. or China.

But the 18-year-old says she's not letting it get to her.

“If people don’t believe me, if people don’t like me, then that’s their loss,” she said after winning gold last week, according to the Associated Press.

"They're never going to win the Olympics."

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

A Black Woman Just Won Olympic Speed Skating Gold For The First Time After A Selfless Choice

We're not crying, you're crying!😭

@speedyj | Instagram,CBC Sports | YouTube

American speedskater Erin Jackson just made history.

Jackson became the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal event at the Winter Olympics. And did we mention that the medal was gold?

Keep ReadingShow less
olympics 2022

A Snowboarder With Nothing To Lose Just Wore A Tiger Costume At The Olympics

"I wanted to say a last goodbye." 🐯

@lucilelefevre | Instagram

A French Olympian made an epic exit by dressing up as a tiger and snowboarding on international TV.

And it was pretty grrrreat.

Keep ReadingShow less
olympics 2022

An Olympic Skier Totally Blew His Shot At A Gold Medal Because Of One 'Silly Mistake'

Always check your directions 🤦

@riiberjarl | Instagram

Jarl Magnus Riiber is living any Olympic athlete's worst nightmare.

The Norwegian biathlete was competing in the Olympics for the first time on Tuesday, and he was 44 seconds ahead of everyone in his cross-country ski race when he made an unbelievable mistake.

Keep ReadingShow less
olympics 2022

These Olympic Power Couples Win Gold For Their Adorable Valentine's Day Moments In Beijing

Love and gold are in the air! 💘

@chockolate02 | Instagram, @miriam_ziegler | Instagram

With the Winter Olympics and Valentine's Day aligning this year, it only makes sense to give a shoutout to all the couples that made us go "aww" with their love stories.

Even some Canadian couples competing in the games made the cut!

Keep ReadingShow less