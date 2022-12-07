A Mom Shared Her DIY Christmas Tree Hack & TikTokers Can't Decide If It's 'Cute' Or A Mess
"I don't see whatever vision this was supposed to be."
A mom is dividing TikTokers with her DIY hack for making Christmas tree decorations out of bathroom products.
User Sam Holtwick posted a video that starts off by showing a pile of colourful loofahs that she quickly transforms into decorations for her tree with just a bit of glue and paper.
While some are applauding her creativity, others aren't pleased with the shower accessories being used as festive decorations.
"Call me crazy but how have I not thought of this before?! When you want a Christmas Candy Theme tree but don’t want to pay a ridiculous amount," Holtwick captioned the video.
@samholtwick
The hack was clearly a project Holtwick did with her daughter as the young girl is showing a thumbs-up sign with the decorations before they're hung up on the tree.
As for what she intended the loofah cones to be, Holtwick addressed a comment on the video saying they're cotton candy.
Even so, reactions to the Christmas hack are mixed.
Some people are appreciating the unique creativity behind the project.
Many TikTokers are calling it "cute" or "beautiful" and others are comparing the loofah cones to the Lorax trees in Dr. Seuss.
"I think it’s adorable and your daughter looks so happy!!!" one person wrote.
Others were still confused by what the loofahs are supposed to be.
"I thought you where gonna make like colorful icecream cones," one person noted.
"Is it just me that sees a bunch of luffas on a tree with paper cones? I don't see whatever vision this was supposed to be," another comment reads.
"I'm sorry but what are these unicorns?" another viewer chimed in.
Others were more blunt with their responses, with one comment simply saying, "absolutely not."
"No ma'am. I don't think anyone ever thought.... and thank God they didn't," one person said in response to the caption of the video.
A fellow TikToker took on a similar tone with their response writing, "I can’t look past the fact that there’s a bunch of loofas on your tree."
A few people also suggested that the loofahs present a fire hazard.
"It's giving bed bath and beyond mall tree vibes," another comment says. We're not sure how that comment was intended.