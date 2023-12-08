17 Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Boyfriend In 2023 That Are Practical & Thoughtful (PHOTOS)
There are items for every budget!
Any kind of shopping for a boyfriend, fiancé or husband can be stressful because oftentimes they aren't the greatest with coming out and saying what they want.
It doesn't matter if you've been with your partner for months or years, you want to get something they'll love and use.
We did some online research to find Christmas gifts that are both thoughtful and practical for the special person in your life.
Here are 17 great finds that will fit any budget.
Fossil watch
A black Fossil watch with grey accents.
Price: $80
This sleek black watch with grey accents from Fossil is super classy and because of its neutral colour, it will look great with anything.
The quartz watch is made with stainless steel and you can even have it engraved for free!
Noise-cancelling headphones
Anker Life noise-cancelling headphones.
Price: $109.99 (currently has $20 off coupon)
These Anker Life noise-cancelling headphones are perfect for the man in your life who enjoys listening to music, podcasts or gaming.
They're wireless and have "ultra-soft protein leather ear cups with memory foam padding" meaning you can wear them comfortably for hours at a time.
Meat gift basket
A beef jerky and pepperoni gift basket.
Price: $35.99
They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach and this meat gift pack has so many great snacking options from beef jerky to pepperoni sticks.
Massage gun
A massage gun kit with various replacement heads and a carry case.
Price: $99.99 (currently has a $30 off coupon)
This massage gun with various heads is a great gift for someone who runs or travels a lot and could often use a deep tissue massage at home.
It comes with eight specialized massage heads and can be used on the back, neck, arms and legs.
Personalized docking station
A wooden docking station that has a wallet, phone, sunglasses, coins and other items.
Price: Starts at $37.27
This wood docking station can hold a bunch of different valuables like a wallet, phone, sunglasses, a watch and change. It's made from high-quality wood and you can have it engraved for a personal touch.
Grilling kit
A BBQ set with an apron and various grilling utensils.
Price: $33.98
This BBQ set has everything you could need to grill, including different cooking utensils, an apron and a bag in case you want to take some of these items camping with you.
Personalized leather toiletry bag
Personalized leather toiletry bags with initials on them.
Price: Starts at $34.51
These stunning toiletry bags are made from distressed top grain cowhide leather and are cut and sewn from scratch.
You can choose from different colours and have your partner's initials added to it.
Funny T-shirt
A man wearing a funny T-shirt that says "I paused my game to be here."
Price: $26
If you're dating or married to a gamer then they'll appreciate this funny T-shirt.
This unisex shirt comes in several colours and there's even a hoodie and hat you can get with the same text if you want to get them a complete set.
Anker portable speaker
An Anker portable speaker.
Price: $69.99 (currently has a $20 off coupon)
Whether they like to go camping, boating or hanging out in the backyard, this wireless, Bluetooth speaker ensures they can listen to music anywhere they like.
Stand for gaming controllers and headphones
A personalized docking station for gaming controllers and headphones.
Price: Starts at $109.67
Another great gift for gamers is this wooden controller stand made from natural birch plywood. It fits any controller and has room for headphones.
There's also the option to have it laser engraved with initials or a sweet note.
Pizza socks
A pizza socks box on Amazon.
Price: $19.99
This funny pizza socks box includes four socks and each one has different pizza toppings on it. Any pizza lover is bound to enjoy these!
Coach card case
A Coach men's card case in brown.
Price: $115
This slim Coach card case has room for several cards and will easily fit in a back pocket. It's made from rugged sport calf leather and comes in three colours.
Bartending kit
A bartending kit with various tools to make cocktails.
Price: $109.99
This bartending kit has everything your BF or hubby will need to make delicious alcoholic beverages and/or mocktails.
It comes with a Boston shaker, Japanese jigger, two different types of strainers, a muddler, corkscrew bottle opener and 35 recipe cards.
Lululemon half-zip sweater
A man wearing the steady state half zip Lululemon sweater in black.
Price: $128
This Lululemon half-zip sweater is made with a soft, cotton-blend fleece fabric that is warm and breathable. It's also versatile and can be dressed up and down depending on where you're planning to wear it.
Beard and hair trimmer
A beard and hair trimmer set.
Price: $41.39
Hair and beard maintenance can be a drag but it doesn't have to be with the right tools.
This all-in-one multi functional set includes six trimmer heads, a stand base, and five hair trimmer combs.
Gucci cologne
A Gucci cologne gift set.
Price: $81
This limited edition gift set comes with two Gucci colognes: Guilty Pour Homme Eau de Parfum and Guilty Pour Homme Eau de Toilette. Each bottle is 15 millilitres meaning it's perfect for travel.
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag.
Price: $39.99
No one wants to lose their luggage and these Apple AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on your bags when you're travelling.
