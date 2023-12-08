17 Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Boyfriend In 2023 That Are Practical & Thoughtful (PHOTOS)

christmas gift ideas

17 Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Boyfriend In 2023 That Are Practical & Thoughtful

There are items for every budget!

A person handing another person a Christmas present.
A person giving their partner a Christmas gift.

Shutter2u | Dreamstime

Any kind of shopping for a boyfriend, fiancé or husband can be stressful because oftentimes they aren't the greatest with coming out and saying what they want.

It doesn't matter if you've been with your partner for months or years, you want to get something they'll love and use.

We did some online research to find Christmas gifts that are both thoughtful and practical for the special person in your life.

Here are 17 great finds that will fit any budget.

Fossil watch

A black Fossil watch.

A black Fossil watch with grey accents.

Fossil

Price: $80

This sleek black watch with grey accents from Fossil is super classy and because of its neutral colour, it will look great with anything.

The quartz watch is made with stainless steel and you can even have it engraved for free!

Find it on Fossil

Noise-cancelling headphones

Black headphones with gold accents.

Anker Life noise-cancelling headphones.

Amazon

Price: $109.99 (currently has $20 off coupon)

These Anker Life noise-cancelling headphones are perfect for the man in your life who enjoys listening to music, podcasts or gaming.

They're wireless and have "ultra-soft protein leather ear cups with memory foam padding" meaning you can wear them comfortably for hours at a time.

Find it on Amazon

Meat gift basket 

Various packs of beef jerky and pepperoni sticks.

A beef jerky and pepperoni gift basket.

Amazon

Price: $35.99

They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach and this meat gift pack has so many great snacking options from beef jerky to pepperoni sticks.

Find it on Amazon

Massage gun

A massage gun kit with various replacement heads and a carry case.

A massage gun kit with various replacement heads and a carry case.

Amazon

Price: $99.99 (currently has a $30 off coupon)

This massage gun with various heads is a great gift for someone who runs or travels a lot and could often use a deep tissue massage at home.

It comes with eight specialized massage heads and can be used on the back, neck, arms and legs.

Find it on Amazon

Personalized docking station

An engraved wooden docking station that has a wallet, phone, sunglasses, coins and other items.

A wooden docking station that has a wallet, phone, sunglasses, coins and other items.

Etsy

Price: Starts at $37.27

This wood docking station can hold a bunch of different valuables like a wallet, phone, sunglasses, a watch and change. It's made from high-quality wood and you can have it engraved for a personal touch.

Find it on Etsy

Grilling kit

A BBQ grilling set with an apron and various grilling utensils.

A BBQ set with an apron and various grilling utensils.

Amazon

Price: $33.98

This BBQ set has everything you could need to grill, including different cooking utensils, an apron and a bag in case you want to take some of these items camping with you.

Find it on Amazon

Personalized leather toiletry bag

Three toiletry bags in brown, black and yellow.

Personalized leather toiletry bags with initials on them.

Etsy

Price: Starts at $34.51

These stunning toiletry bags are made from distressed top grain cowhide leather and are cut and sewn from scratch.

You can choose from different colours and have your partner's initials added to it.

Find it on Etsy

Funny T-shirt

A smiling man wearing a grey T-shirt that says "I paused my game to be here."

A man wearing a funny T-shirt that says "I paused my game to be here."

Amazon

Price: $26

If you're dating or married to a gamer then they'll appreciate this funny T-shirt.

This unisex shirt comes in several colours and there's even a hoodie and hat you can get with the same text if you want to get them a complete set.

Find it on Amazon

Anker portable speaker

A black Anker portable speaker.

An Anker portable speaker.

Amazon

Price: $69.99 (currently has a $20 off coupon)

Whether they like to go camping, boating or hanging out in the backyard, this wireless, Bluetooth speaker ensures they can listen to music anywhere they like.

Find it on Amazon

Stand for gaming controllers and headphones

A wooden docking station for gaming controllers and headphones.

A personalized docking station for gaming controllers and headphones.

Etsy

Price: Starts at $109.67

Another great gift for gamers is this wooden controller stand made from natural birch plywood. It fits any controller and has room for headphones.

There's also the option to have it laser engraved with initials or a sweet note.

Find it on Etsy

Pizza socks

A pizza socks that's filled with socks made to look like pizza.

A pizza socks box on Amazon.

Amazon

Price: $19.99

This funny pizza socks box includes four socks and each one has different pizza toppings on it. Any pizza lover is bound to enjoy these!

Find it on Amazon

Coach card case

A brown men's card case.

A Coach men's card case in brown.

Coach Outlet

Price: $115

This slim Coach card case has room for several cards and will easily fit in a back pocket. It's made from rugged sport calf leather and comes in three colours.

Find it at Coach Outlet

Bartending kit

A black cocktail set with various tools to make drinks like a strainer and cocktail shaker.

A bartending kit with various tools to make cocktails.

Amazon

Price: $109.99

This bartending kit has everything your BF or hubby will need to make delicious alcoholic beverages and/or mocktails.

It comes with a Boston shaker, Japanese jigger, two different types of strainers, a muddler, corkscrew bottle opener and 35 recipe cards.

Find it on Amazon

Lululemon half-zip sweater

A man wearing a black half-zip Lululemon sweater and dark green pants.

A man wearing the steady state half zip Lululemon sweater in black.

Lululemon

Price: $128

This Lululemon half-zip sweater is made with a soft, cotton-blend fleece fabric that is warm and breathable. It's also versatile and can be dressed up and down depending on where you're planning to wear it.

Find it on Lululemon

Beard and hair trimmer

A silver and black beard and hair trimmed with a bunch of accessories like a comb and changing heads.

A beard and hair trimmer set.

Amazon

Price: $41.39

Hair and beard maintenance can be a drag but it doesn't have to be with the right tools.

This all-in-one multi functional set includes six trimmer heads, a stand base, and five hair trimmer combs.

Find it on Amazon

Gucci cologne

A two-pack Gucci cologne gift set.

A Gucci cologne gift set.

Sephora

Price: $81

This limited edition gift set comes with two Gucci colognes: Guilty Pour Homme Eau de Parfum and Guilty Pour Homme Eau de Toilette. Each bottle is 15 millilitres meaning it's perfect for travel.

Find it at Sephora

Apple AirTag

The back and front of a white Apple AirTag.

Apple AirTag.

Best Buy

Price: $39.99

No one wants to lose their luggage and these Apple AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on your bags when you're travelling.

Find it on Best Buy

Asymina Kantorowicz
Associate Editor
Asymina Kantorowicz is an Associate Lifestyle Editor for Narcity Media focused on health and entertainment news and is based in Victoria, British Columbia.
