ugly christmas sweaters

13 Ugly Christmas Sweaters You Can Buy & You'll Want These For Your Next Holiday Party

The uglier, the better!

A man wearing an ugly Christmas sweater that says "Go Jesus, it's your birthday" while holding a glass of wine. Right: A woman with an annoyed-looking dog on a Christmas sweater.
Associate Editor

A man wearing an ugly Christmas sweater. Right: A woman wearing an ugly Christmas sweater.

Amazon, Amazon

One of the best parts of the holidays is when you get to dress up in an ugly Christmas sweater for a work event or party.

These sweaters tend to be a combination of ridiculous and cute and there are so many options no matter which way you want to go.

If you don't have a Christmas sweater, now is the time to stock up before your next holiday event.

From animals to well-known holiday figures, here are 13 of the best ugly Christmas sweaters you can find online.

Unisex Ugly Christmas Sweater with annoyed husky 

A model wearing a sweater with an annoyed looking dog with antlers on it.

A model wearing a Christmas sweater with an annoyed-looking husky wearing antlers on it.

Amazon

Price: $22.99

Size Range: M to XXL

Adding animals on ugly Christmas sweaters has become a thing, and how funny is this annoyed-looking husky wearing reindeer antlers and a scarf?

This sweater is so adorable that it will certainly be a hit at any party!

Find it on Amazon

"Go Jesus, it's your birthday" Christmas sweater

A man wearing a green Christmas sweater that says "Go Jesus, it's your birthday" on it.

A model wearing a Christmas sweater celebrating Jesus' birthday.

Amazon

Price: $35.99

Size Range: S to XXL

Christmas day is Jesus' birthday, according to the Gregorian calendar, and this sweater celebrates the occasion with a pic of a happy Jesus wearing a birthday hat.

Find it on Amazon

Beer-themed Christmas sweater

A Christmas sweater that says "I'm full of Christmas cheer, I mean beer," and has mugs full of beer on it.

An ugly Christmas sweater with mugs full of beer and Santa hats on it.

Light In The Box

Price: $35.99

Size Range: S to 3XL

You're bound to get some Christmas cheer at a holiday party, but it's true you're likely to be full of beer too so this sweater is both funny and accurate.

Find it on Light In The Box

Light-up Christmas sweater

A man and woman wearing red light-up Christmas sweaters.

A man and woman wearing red Christmas sweaters that light up.

Amazon

Price: Starts at $42.48

Size Range: S to 3XL

If you're looking for a sweater that lights up, this red sweater with a Christmas tree and bright lights will do the trick.

The sleeves are also super festive and you can even get a matching sweater for your partner.

Find it on Amazon

Ugly Christmas sweater with a custom photo

A man with a photo of his dog's face on it and text that says "Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animal" and his dog sitting next to him.

A man wearing a Christmas sweater with a photo of his dog's face on it.

Etsy

Price: Starts at $38.39

Size Range: S to 3XL

If you want to get a personalized Christmas sweater, you can send a photo of your pet to a shop on Etsy and they'll make it happen.

You can also add some fun text like the well-known quote from the movie Home Alone II as seen in the photo.

This sweater takes being a dog mom or dad to a whole new level and we're here for it!

Find it on Etsy

Women's LED light-up reindeer Christmas sweater

A woman wearing a Christmas sweater with a reindeer on it.

A model wearing an ugly Christmas sweater with a reindeer on it.

Amazon

Price: $39.99

Size Range: S to XL

This sweater is more cute than ugly with a happy reindeer that's got Christmas lights entangled in its antlers.

Its nose also appears to light up so people will be able to spot you from anywhere at a holiday party.

Find it on Amazon

Christmas sweater with Santa riding a dinosaur standing on pizza

A model wearing an ugly Christmas sweater with Santa riding a dinosaur who is standing on pizza slices.

A model wearing an ugly Christmas sweater with Santa riding a dinosaur on it.

Amazon

Price: $37.99

Size Range: M to XXL

If you want something a bit more out of the ordinary, then this Christmas sweater will be a great conversation starter at a holiday event.

From the looks of it, Santa left the reindeer at home and opted for a dinosaur travelling on some pizza slices instead.

Find it on Amazon

Toronto Maple Leafs Christmas sweater

A man wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs ugly Christmas sweater holding a hockey stick and a woman standing next to him in the same sweater with a thumbs up.

A man and woman wearing Toronto Maple Leafs ugly Christmas sweaters.

RetroFestive

Price: $79.99

Size Range: S to XXL

You could rep your favourite NHL team with an ugly Christmas sweater this year.

RetroFestive Pop Culture & Christmas Store based out of Oakville, Ontario has these hockey-themed sweaters for the team of your choice.

The ones seen here are for the Toronto Maple Leafs so if you show up to a party wearing one of these, everyone will know which team you're rooting for on game night!

Find it at RetroFestive

Llama with sunglasses Christmas sweater

A model wearing a white and red Christmas sweater with a llama wearing sunglasses.

A model wearing an ugly Christmas sweater with a llama wearing sunglasses on it.

Light In The Box

Price: $46.99

Size Range: S to XL

This is another cute red and white Christmas sweater that has a cool looking llama on it.

You can even choose an option to add lights if you want to take it up a notch!

Find it on Light In The Box

Women's ugly Christmas sweater with trees and Santa

A model wearing a sweater with Christmas trees, Santa and candy canes.

A model wearing a sweater with Christmas trees, Santa and candy canes.

Walmart Canada

Price: $26.43

Size Range: S to XL

Walmart Canada has some festive sweaters like this one with Santa, Christmas trees, snowflakes and candy canes.

If you're looking for a sweater on a budget, then you may want to check out Walmart!

Find it at Walmart

Custom face Christmas sweater

A model wearing a Christmas sweater with his and his family's faces on it.

A model wearing a custom Christmas sweater with people's faces and a family pet on it.

Etsy

Price: Starts at $25.43

Size Range: Men's S to 5XL and women's XS to XL

You can't beat a custom Christmas sweater so why not send some photos to a shop and have them make you a sweater with yours and your family's faces on it?

Find it on Etsy

Ugly Christmas sweater with cats

An ugly Christmas sweater with a lot of cats wearing Santa hats on it.

An ugly Christmas sweater with kittens wearing Santa hats.

Amazon

Price: $37.99

Size Range: M to XXL

If you're more of a cat person than a dog person, there are plenty of options for you as well like this sweater with adorable kittens wearing Santa hats.

Find it on Amazon

Ugly Christmas sweater with the Grinch

A man and woman wearing Christmas sweaters with the Grinch on it and text that says "Merry Whatever."

A couple of models wearing ugly Christmas sweaters with the Grinch on them.

Amazon

Price: $49.99

Size Range: S to XXL

Not everyone loves the holidays so if you're one of those people then you can let it be known at your Christmas party.

This sweater has the Grinch plugging his ears, but it's still kind of cute, so no one should take offence that you brought him along.

Find it on Amazon

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Asymina Kantorowicz
Associate Editor
Asymina Kantorowicz is an Associate Lifestyle Editor for Narcity Media focused on health and entertainment news and is based in Victoria, British Columbia.
Loading...