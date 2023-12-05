13 Ugly Christmas Sweaters You Can Buy & You'll Want These For Your Next Holiday Party
The uglier, the better!
One of the best parts of the holidays is when you get to dress up in an ugly Christmas sweater for a work event or party.
These sweaters tend to be a combination of ridiculous and cute and there are so many options no matter which way you want to go.
If you don't have a Christmas sweater, now is the time to stock up before your next holiday event.
From animals to well-known holiday figures, here are 13 of the best ugly Christmas sweaters you can find online.
Unisex Ugly Christmas Sweater with annoyed husky
A model wearing a Christmas sweater with an annoyed-looking husky wearing antlers on it.
Price: $22.99
Size Range: M to XXL
Adding animals on ugly Christmas sweaters has become a thing, and how funny is this annoyed-looking husky wearing reindeer antlers and a scarf?
This sweater is so adorable that it will certainly be a hit at any party!
"Go Jesus, it's your birthday" Christmas sweater
A model wearing a Christmas sweater celebrating Jesus' birthday.
Price: $35.99
Size Range: S to XXL
Christmas day is Jesus' birthday, according to the Gregorian calendar, and this sweater celebrates the occasion with a pic of a happy Jesus wearing a birthday hat.
Beer-themed Christmas sweater
An ugly Christmas sweater with mugs full of beer and Santa hats on it.
Price: $35.99
Size Range: S to 3XL
You're bound to get some Christmas cheer at a holiday party, but it's true you're likely to be full of beer too so this sweater is both funny and accurate.
Light-up Christmas sweater
A man and woman wearing red Christmas sweaters that light up.
Price: Starts at $42.48
Size Range: S to 3XL
If you're looking for a sweater that lights up, this red sweater with a Christmas tree and bright lights will do the trick.
The sleeves are also super festive and you can even get a matching sweater for your partner.
Ugly Christmas sweater with a custom photo
A man wearing a Christmas sweater with a photo of his dog's face on it.
Price: Starts at $38.39
Size Range: S to 3XL
If you want to get a personalized Christmas sweater, you can send a photo of your pet to a shop on Etsy and they'll make it happen.
You can also add some fun text like the well-known quote from the movie Home Alone II as seen in the photo.
This sweater takes being a dog mom or dad to a whole new level and we're here for it!
Women's LED light-up reindeer Christmas sweater
A model wearing an ugly Christmas sweater with a reindeer on it.
Price: $39.99
Size Range: S to XL
This sweater is more cute than ugly with a happy reindeer that's got Christmas lights entangled in its antlers.
Its nose also appears to light up so people will be able to spot you from anywhere at a holiday party.
Christmas sweater with Santa riding a dinosaur standing on pizza
A model wearing an ugly Christmas sweater with Santa riding a dinosaur on it.
Price: $37.99
Size Range: M to XXL
If you want something a bit more out of the ordinary, then this Christmas sweater will be a great conversation starter at a holiday event.
From the looks of it, Santa left the reindeer at home and opted for a dinosaur travelling on some pizza slices instead.
Toronto Maple Leafs Christmas sweater
A man and woman wearing Toronto Maple Leafs ugly Christmas sweaters.
Price: $79.99
Size Range: S to XXL
You could rep your favourite NHL team with an ugly Christmas sweater this year.
RetroFestive Pop Culture & Christmas Store based out of Oakville, Ontario has these hockey-themed sweaters for the team of your choice.
The ones seen here are for the Toronto Maple Leafs so if you show up to a party wearing one of these, everyone will know which team you're rooting for on game night!
Llama with sunglasses Christmas sweater
A model wearing an ugly Christmas sweater with a llama wearing sunglasses on it.
Price: $46.99
Size Range: S to XL
This is another cute red and white Christmas sweater that has a cool looking llama on it.
You can even choose an option to add lights if you want to take it up a notch!
Women's ugly Christmas sweater with trees and Santa
A model wearing a sweater with Christmas trees, Santa and candy canes.
Price: $26.43
Size Range: S to XL
Walmart Canada has some festive sweaters like this one with Santa, Christmas trees, snowflakes and candy canes.
If you're looking for a sweater on a budget, then you may want to check out Walmart!
Custom face Christmas sweater
A model wearing a custom Christmas sweater with people's faces and a family pet on it.
Price: Starts at $25.43
Size Range: Men's S to 5XL and women's XS to XL
You can't beat a custom Christmas sweater so why not send some photos to a shop and have them make you a sweater with yours and your family's faces on it?
Ugly Christmas sweater with cats
An ugly Christmas sweater with kittens wearing Santa hats.
Price: $37.99
Size Range: M to XXL
If you're more of a cat person than a dog person, there are plenty of options for you as well like this sweater with adorable kittens wearing Santa hats.
Ugly Christmas sweater with the Grinch
A couple of models wearing ugly Christmas sweaters with the Grinch on them.
Price: $49.99
Size Range: S to XXL
Not everyone loves the holidays so if you're one of those people then you can let it be known at your Christmas party.
This sweater has the Grinch plugging his ears, but it's still kind of cute, so no one should take offence that you brought him along.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.