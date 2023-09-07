8 Amazon Beauty Products Our Lifestyle Team Is Loving Right Now
Do you buy beauty products on Amazon?
Amazon Canada is packed with beauty products for less, and you can order them from the convenience of your own home.
It’s easy to spend a lot of money on beauty and skincare items, especially when you’re trying out new products and shopping in-store.
Who leaves Shoppers Drug Mart or Sephora with an empty cart or just what you intended to buy?
Some make-up and haircare items don’t come cheap, so if you can find a great deal online, like on Amazon, it feels pretty darn good.
From face creams to make-up and hair accessories, here are eight beauty items our lifestyle team has recently purchased on Amazon Canada and why we love them.
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo+ Cream
Price: $29.50 (currently on special for $25.08)
Why You Need It: I have sensitive, oily, acne-prone skin so when I find a product that doesn't cause me to break out, I'm sold! That's where the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo+ cream comes in. I've been going back to this product for years because it's fragrance free, lightweight and doesn't make my skin unhappy.
When I recently ran out, I went to my local Shoppers Drug Mart to buy some more. Since they were sold-out I checked out Amazon and not only did they offer Prime shipping, but it was also on sale! I don't mind spending $30 on a product that actually works but a sale is a happy bonus. - Asymina Kantorowicz
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Face Razor
Price: $6.62 for a pack of three
Why You Need It: Ever since the pandemic, I've lowkey given up on getting my eyebrows done and would just pluck them when I was bored, had an event to go to or had a few glasses of wine.
A friend recommended these face razors, and they're so, so good! Because they're smaller than traditional razors, you can angle the head of the tool to precisely shave off the hair that you don't want which gives you greater control of your brow shape. I also use it to shave some of the stubborn hairs I get on my chin from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).
I love that it also kind of exfoliates my skin while I get rid of unwanted hair — love a two-in-one product! - Sarah Rohoman
Benefit Roller Lash Mascara
Price: $31.01
Why You Need It: I love this mascara. My eyes have been locked down in an exclusive relationship with this product for years. I started using this mascara in high school, and I have never looked back.
It lengthens your lashes without ever getting clumpy, and the brush manages to catch every single lash. - Brooke Houghton
Set of 4 hair clips
Price: $9.78 for a pack of four
Why You Need It: I have thin hair so I try to prevent hair breakage as much as possible. Rather than using hair ties and elastics I opt for hair clips to throw my hair up on those non-wash days.
After realizing Shoppers and Walmart had pretty boring colours available, I looked on Amazon and found a pack of neutral-coloured hair clips that I just had to have. They're pretty sturdy and do the job, plus they look cute! - Asymina Kantorowicz
Garnier Beauty Face Mask
Price: $3.77
Why You Need It: I have super sensitive acne-prone skin, and these face masks save my dry skin through the summer and winter seasons.
They are so hydrating and gentle and always give me an incredible glow. You just pop them on for 15 minutes and leave all that good serum on your skin overnight for supple, hydrated skin on a budget. - Brooke Houghton
Knotted Headbands
Price: $14.99 for a pack of 10
Why You Need It: I genuinely can't be bothered to wash my hair on a regular basis so I was looking for a way to distract from my greasy roots, keep my mane out of my face and add a little pizazz to my look.
I found this 10-pack of headbands that fit all those requirements and decided to give them a try.
I'm super impressed with their quality (particularly as it works out to about $1.50 per headband!) and I love all the different options. Three of them are velvety material with pearl accents, three are just ruched fabric material, two are animal print and two are a satiny fabric.
They're a super easy way to jazz up your look with basically zero effort, which is always a win in my books. - Sarah Rohoman
e.l.f. Kabuki Face Brush
Price: $7.97
Why You Need It: I use a powder foundation so I needed a large brush that would apply the product evenly. I found this e.l.f. kabuki brush applies the foundation beautifully and it doesn't lose hairs as much as some other brushes do.
This summer I also discovered it can double up as a bronzer brush if you want an all-over glowy complexion on your face and décolleté area. - Asymina Kantorowicz
Anastasia Brow Pencil
Price: $29.45
Why You Need It: If you’re trying to up your brow game, this product is a game changer. It lasts forever on your brows and has a great range of shades to match your colouring perfectly.
I like to use this to add shape and structure to my brows by first adding colour and then fluffing them out with the brush. - Brooke Houghton
