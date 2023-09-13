7 Unusual Things You Can Buy On Amazon Canada For Under $100 With Great Reviews
From the totally bizarre to flex-worthy.
Ever found yourself lost in a late-night Amazon Canada shopping spree, uncovering unusual items that pique your curiosity? You're not alone.
Many have stumbled upon Amazon deals that showcase products so oddly fascinating, they're tricky to resist.
I mean, why scroll past them when you can embrace the unique Amazon products that promise both eccentricity and value? Everybody loves a double-whammy.
Narcity decided to delve deep into the intriguing depths of Amazon Canada, where the allure of oddity meets quality.
We've spotlighted 7 standout items under $100 that have not only captivated Canadians but also boast glowing reviews. Think you've seen all the best Amazon items?
Think again.
Emotional Support Fries
A photo of emotional support fries.
Price: $18.99
Stars: 4.8/5
Reviews: Believe it or not, users are raving about this bizarrely wholesome item. One highlighted its unique, shareable design and good quality, while another mentioned the pure joy it brought to their daughter in a story heartwarming enough to make you think twice about buying them yourself.
"These were better than what I had expected. Super plushy. Great size. Worth the price. A fun gift and even some occupational therapist friends are ordering them for their kid clients," a review read.
Northern Lights Aurora Projector
A Northern Lights Aurora Projector setup.
Price: $49.99
Stars: 4.6/5
Reviews: Users are raving about this light's vivid colours and ability to illuminate an entire room.
"This star projector truly exceeded my expectations. It's got Bluetooth capabilities as well as eight presets of sounds. Highly recommend this product," wrote one review.
"Cannot say enough good things, I bought it for my parents as they met and fell in love under the Northern Lights of the NWT and they just adore them! The quality is quite amazing," added another.
Novium Hoverpen
The Novium Hoverpen.
Price: $94.00
Stars: 4.6/5
Reviews: One reviewer mentioned the pen left a significant impression as one of the first things people see in their entrepreneur son's new business.
"The pen's design was captivating with its unique floating feature and also offers smooth writing, impressing my father on Father's Day," shared a reviewer.
"It’s a great pen that writes great as well. It’s giftable. And the most I’ve ever spent on a pen. Well worth the money," added another.
Mydethun Moon Lamp
The Mydethun Moon Lamp.
Price: $32.39
Stars: 4.3/5
Reviews: A buyer mentioned they initially bought the lamp as a joke but found it bright and playful, wishing for smarter controls to integrate with their home system.
"It was a total impulse buy, but well worth it. I love astronomy and have spent hours scanning the moon with my telescope. A friend mentioned the lamp, so I had to check it out. The detail is amazing. This would make a great gift for any astronomy enthusiast, young or old," wrote one user.
"I absolutely love this moon. I have it on my desk at work and I’m constantly receiving compliments on it. It’s bright, it’s lightweight, it’s beautiful," added another.
Face Transforming LED Mask
The Face Transforming LED Mask.
Price: $79.12
Stars: 4.3/5
Reviews: A user praised the mask for its variety of designs, user-friendly screen changes, comfort akin to ski goggles, and impressive battery life.
"I had never seen a mask that could do so many features before so I had to try this out when I saw it and even after using it I am still impressed," wrote one user.
"Mask arrived quick and once charged and app downloaded I was amazed by the selections. Stole the Halloween Party as a DJ. Everyone was playing with the different designs. Battery lasts hours! Strap is a little tight but I have a pretty small head so it wasn't bad at all, but if you're a big dude it might be an issue. Cant wait to wear again," added another.
Retro Mini Portable Fridge
The Retro Mini Portable Fridge.
Price: $61.74
Stars: 4.3/5
Reviews: Users appreciate the small fridge's ability to keep drinks and other products cool, especially during hot nights, and found it worth the price despite its reportedly short lifespan.
"This is so quiet and fits perfectly on my bathroom counter. It's got a great amount of space and holds more than I thought," wrote one commenter.
"I took this on holiday for my insulin. Was perfect and was icy cold, stayed cold for travelling back too. Worth every penny," added another.
Wood Burning Kit
A photo of the word burning kit.
Price: $60.90
Stars: 4.7/5
Reviews: Plenty of users seemed eager, if not a little nervous, to get this wood-burning kit, which has thankfully been confirmed to be "beginner-friendly," complete with a detailed manual, various bits for different art styles, stamps, and a metal-lettered stencil.
"This kit is nice for beginners to the wood-burning hobby. It comes with everything you need to get started, such as 12 different bits, 6 embossing stamps, and a decent-quality stencil. The instruction manual that comes with the kit is informative and helpful, giving a newcomer a good guide to getting started," wrote one reviewer.
"I've used a few wood burning kits over the years and I really like this one. The kit is quite extensive and gives you a few more tip options than most starter sets. The burner heated up reasonably fast and I do like the dial for the heat setting as opposed to just plug and play. The handle stayed surprisingly cool on hottest setting and the rubber grip allows you to maintain excellent control," added another.
If you ever want to veer into Amazon's wild side on your own, we highly recommend using the prompt "cool things under 100 dollars."
There are loads of options to choose from, once you wane through the endless pages of children's toys, that is.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.