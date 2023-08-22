9 IKEA Items That Will Completely Furnish Your One-Bedroom Apartment & Cost Under $650
Redesigning on a budget?
Dead broke after moving to a new place? — which also came hopelessly unfurnished. No sweat. Believe it or not, folks, if you bear down, you can get your place in working order for under $650 shopping at IKEA.
Sure, the Swedish company may make manuals confusing enough to ruin anyone's day, but they've got deals, oh yes they do. If you're ready to give your one-bedroom pad a swanky makeover without melting your credit card, these IKEA products could be just right for you.
To celebrate this joyous budgeting news, we've curated a list of 7 must-have IKEA items that will let you deck out your entire apartment room by room all without leaving you falling behind on rent.
Bedroom
The Neiden bed frame looking real cozy.
Total cost: $116.99
Number of items: 2
Details:
Neiden
Got a shoebox-sized bedroom that even Harry Potter would pity? Fret not, young wizard. IKEA's Neiden bed frame, measuring a convenient 195 centimetres in length and 139 centimetres in width, is here to save your space-starved soul. Designed with a footboard height of 30 centimetres and a headboard reaching 65 centimetres, this nifty design is tailor-made for those tight corners and "I-can-almost-touch-the-ceiling" kinda rooms. And for those wondering about the mattress space? It's 189 centimetres long and 135 centimetres wide. Made of solid pine, every Neiden is slightly different thanks to its unique grain and colour variations.
And sneaky people, the generous 20 centimetres space beneath is begging to stash those extra duvets and secret snack boxes.
Knarrevik
IKEA's Knarrevik bedside table, with a width of 37 centimetres (14 5/8"), depth of 28 centimetres (11"), and height of 45 centimetres (17 3/4") promises to be your trusty sidekick without hogging all the room. This nifty little number is supposedly a cinch to assemble — even for those of us still haunted by past flat-packed furniture fiascos. With its sleek minimalist design, it spotlights that super handy storage space, which, let's be real, will probably house that book you've been meaning to, uh, actually read for once.
Kitchen Area
The Stefan chair doing what chairs do.
Total cost: $169.99
Number of items: 2
Details:
Stefan
Alright, let's talk chairs – not just any chair, but IKEA's Stefan chair. Ever wanted a seat sturdy enough to handle the occasional table dance? Well, Stefan's rock-solid wood construction could be your ticket.
Does it have style? Sure, it's like an unsoiled white tee it goes with everything. And with that regal high back, your spine's gonna feel like royalty. Got a tiny space? No worries! Stefan's got no arms, letting you shimmy it right up to the table and reclaim some of that precious floor real estate.
At an affordable $55.00 per chair, we've tossed two onto this list for any time you want to host someone else at your one-bedroom pad.
Sandsberg
The IKEA Sandsberg table: where warm wood meets metal in a cosmic dance of furniture finesse (and they didn't even pay us to write that). Designed for 4, but it’s so welcoming, you'll swear it's inviting more pals over, even the ones you don't like anymore.
Nestled in a small kitchen? No problemo! Like most things on this list, this table is like the ninja of furniture, sliding into your decor without taking up too much space.
Worried about it wobbling under the weight of your heavy dinner party conversations? Pssht, its sturdy metal frame scoffs at the very thought! Plus, its smooth melamine tabletop makes cleaning it less annoying.
Bathroom
Just look at that bath mat go!
Total cost: $17.98
Number of items: 2
Details:
Fintsen
Got a soft spot for eco-friendly choices but a tighter budget? Look no further than IKEA's Fintsen bathroom mat. For just $2.99, you can get cozy toes and a clear conscience. This champ is made from recycled polyester - think of all those PET bottles you guiltily tossed, now reincarnated as this stylish mat. It's like giving your old bottles a chance to say, "Remember when you sipped water from me during that workout? Now I've got your wet feet covered!"
Not only is the Fintsen as versatile as a Swiss army knife in fitting any bathroom style, but it also plays nice with your towels and shower curtains. And guess what? After a long day (or if you accidentally spill your skincare potion on it), toss it in the washing machine and bam! It's back to being its fresh self.
Vesken
Ever looked at your tiny bathroom and thought, "Where on earth am I gonna fit my arsenal of self-care products?" Well, this IKEA cart has the moxie to fit even in the smallest of bathrooms and the space to carry your collection of soaps, shampoos, and those little thingamajigs.
Plus the bad boy clicks together without tools. With its zippy casters and slim Jim measurements (Width: 54 centimetres, Depth: 18 centimetres, Height: 71 centimetres), Vesken pirouettes around tight corners like a ballet dancer. And those high-edge shelves? Say goodbye to your toiletries taking a nose dive during your morning rush.
Living Room
The Goldstad.
Total cost: $328.98
Number of items: 3
Details:
Glodstad
Not only is the Glodstad your ticket to an easy life, requiring just 8 screws, but it's also compact and mighty comfy with its plush seats and armrests.
So whether you're moving it for the 10th time for no real discernable reason or switching apartments, it's a breeze. Plus It's rocking those metal legs and Knisa fabric cover that are built to last. And if it doesn't it has a 10-year warranty, who cares?
Lack (TV Stand)
Want to avoid being ensnared in a tangled mess of wires behind your TV? Well, IKEA's Lack bench has the perfect opening at the back to hide those snake-like cords. Measuring a manageable 90 centimetres in width, it's sturdy enough to hold that 80-inch monstrosity you blew most of your budget on. It's also blissfully priced at $29.99, which in this economy might as well be the new $5.
Lack (Coffee Table)
Need a table that fits in with all your other mismatched furniture? Look no further than the LACK coffee table. This affordable little treasure is supposedly built to assemble without a fuss — although that probably depends largely on your mental state.
And, for those of you hoarding coffee table books like you actually enjoy company, there's a handy shelf to stash 'em. At 90 centimetres long and 55 centimetres wide, it's just the right size for both your inevitable coffee spills and your feet-ups.
A Recap
Total cost: $633.94
Number of items: 9
Details: So there you have it, your guide to furnishing a one-bedroom on a strict budget. Is it as cheap as collecting things off the side of the street? No, but if you want to live in a nice home without imploding from inflation this is definitely a route worth exploring.